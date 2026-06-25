

July 29, 1952 – June 15, 2026

SUNSET – Eva Charlene “Charley” May, 73 passed from her earthly life on June 15, 2026.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on June 23 at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating.

Eva Charlene May was born in Denton on July 29, 1952 to Charles Frank Odom and Jewel Dean (Spindle) Odom. She grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1970. She married Ronald “Ronny” May in 1973, in Arlington before they moved to Sunset in 1980. Charlene earned an associate’s degree in accounting and used this degree when she went to work for Lerner’s Department stores head office in Grand Prairie. She later went to work for the North Texas Baptist Association in Decatur.

She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and NASCAR; she loved horseback riding when she was younger and enjoyed looking at and having horses around throughout the years. She loved cruising and playing dominoes and cards. Many close friends will miss her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Frank and Jewell Dean Odom.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Ronald E. May, Sunset; daughter, Veronica Chas May, North Richland Hills; sister, Loretta Carol Carmichiel, Erlanger, KY; niece, Tina Gail and husband Glenn, Louisville, KY, Tina’s son and Cory, Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Patti May Stone and husband, Darrell of Whitney; brother-in-law, Dennis G. May and wife Sherri, Cleburne; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication