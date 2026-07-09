NEWS
Bowie City Council to receive budget proposal
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on July 14 in regular session.
The city manager’s report from Bert Cunningham opens the meeting.
He will report on the Coffield to Roberts Streets waterline; budget preparation; status of the Texas Water Development Board grant application and a new water line on Session Street from Coffield to Roberts.
In new business, the council will consider a medical access and service advantage program, an ordinance calling the Nov. 3 election and an amendment to the finance department’s cash handling policy.
The city manager will make the presentation of the proposed 2026-27 budget, followed by setting a public hearing and budget workshop.
In old business, there will be the second reading of an ordinance updating the office of emergency management along with an update on an agreement for automatic aid assistance between the City of Bowie Fire Department, Sunset Volunteer Fire Department and Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
NEWS
County sheriff warns of law enforcement impersonation cryptocurrency scam
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in sophisticated scams involving individuals falsely claiming to be law enforcement officers. These criminals use fear, intimidation, and urgency to convince victims to send money through cryptocurrency
kiosks, Bitcoin ATMs, or digital wallets.
Scammers often identify themselves as deputies, investigators, or federal law enforcement officers and falsely claim the victim has an outstanding warrant, failed to appear for jury duty, or is involved in an ongoing criminal investigation. Victims are then instructed to make an immediate payment using cryptocurrency to avoid arrest or resolve the alleged issue.
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public:
We will never demand payment over the telephone.
Deputies will never instruct anyone to pay fines, bonds, or fees using cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, gift cards, or wire transfers.
Legitimate law enforcement agencies do not threaten immediate arrest if payment is not made
over the phone.
Scammers frequently “spoof” official phone numbers, making calls appear to come from
legitimate government agencies or law enforcement offices.
If you receive one of these calls:
Hang up immediately.
Do not provide personal or financial information.
Do not send cryptocurrency or any other form of payment.
Contact the Montague County Sheriff’s Office using a verified telephone number to report the
incident or verify the caller’s claims.
Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by this scam is encouraged to contact the
Montague County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Prompt reporting can assist investigators and help prevent additional victims.
The sheriff’s office is available at 894-2871.
Press release provided by the Montague County Sheriff’s office.
NEWS
Commissioner’s Court meets on July 13
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on July 13.
Items on the agenda include the following: Approve bond for deputy clerk tax assessor-collector; reappoint Jan Ward to the Helen Farabee Center Board; approve line-item budget adjustment of $6,650 from election judges to election supplies for the purchase of a NeuraScanner; approve election judges, alternates and clerks for 2026-27 election year; consider enrollment with the Texas Association of Counties certified AI course; consider naming a private road Berkley Lane off of Farm-to-Market 1655; replat in precinct four and final plat for Twin Acres subdivision; review sealed bid for base rock and budget workshop for fiscal 2026-27.
NEWS
Montague County receives more than half of its annual rain in first 6 months
The first six months of 2026 have provided Bowie and Nocona with more than half of their average rainfall for the year, which is welcome as the steamy summer season gets underway.
Lake levels also are strong, but as always rainfall is welcome in this often dry season.
Bowie rainfall
January – 0
February – 3.0
March – 1.79
April – 5.93
May 3.63
June – 7.36
Total – 21.71 inches
Nocona rainfall
January – 0
February – 1.86
March – 2.13
April – 8.94
May – 1.64
June – 7.78
Total – 22.35 inches
Lake levels(7/7/26)
Amon G. Carter –
918.40msl, 88.3% full
Full at 920msl
Lake Nocona – 824.66msl, 82.9% full
Full at 827.50msl
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