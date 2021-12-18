Primary candidate Carter arrested Dec. 15 for aggravated assault complaint

Craig Carter (Denton Jail photo)

Craig Carter, Nocona area businessman and candidate in the State Representative District 68 race, was arrested on Dec. 15 on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Denton County Jail log listed Carter’s arrest by the Fort Worth Police Department on Dec. 15. Bond was set at $20,000 and he was released.

The Bowie News submitted an open records request to the Fort Worth Police Department Thursday but had not received any response as of Friday at noon.