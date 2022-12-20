OBITUARIES
Jean Pitman McMahan
October 28, 1932 – December 18, 2022
SAINT JO – Jean Pitman McMahan, 90, died on Dec. 18, 2022 at Nocona General Hospital.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was born in Bulcher on Oct. 28, 1932 to Noah and Valerie Pitman. She graduated from Saint Jo High school at age 16. She enjoyed sending and receiving cards, watching the birds from her kitchen table and visiting with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Joel McMahan, Saint Jo, Christi Dunn, Saint Jo, Nancy Nystrom, Lindale, Terri Ward, Saint Jo, Traci Dunn, Saint Jo and Curtis McMahan Jr., Roanoke; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Dye Mound Cemetery fund. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
John Rufus Fowler
July 17, 1933 – December 15, 2022
SUNSET – John Rufus Fowler, 89, died Dec. 15, 2022 in Decatur.
A funeral services was at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Glenn Waldon as the officiant. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
Fowler was born July 17, 1933 in Broken Bow, OK to Rufus and Mary Fowler. On Dec. 24, 1953, he married Barbara Jaunell Blaylock in Fort Worth. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked for the City of Fort Worth for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, wildlife and traveling. He was a member of the Sunset First United Methodist Church.
Fowler is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Fowler and Mary Fowler-Overton; wife, Barbara Jaunell Fowler; sister, Lottie Thedford and one grandson.
He is survived by his children, Neal Fowler, Bowie, Gayla Johnson, Sunset, Johnny Fowler, Sunset, Randy Fowler, Sunset and Nicholas Parker, Sunset; sisters, Sue Zebick, Retha Toomer and Lois Coon; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Robin Kelly Bell
July 3, 1958 – December 17, 2022
BOWIE – Robin Kelly Bell, 64, died on Dec. 17, 2022 in Bowie.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Bell was born July 3, 1958 in Bowie to Homer Lynn and Dorothy Sue Prestwood. She loved her family and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Homer Lynn Prestwood; daughter, Amanda Sue Bell and son, Jason Whitney Bell.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Sue Prestwood; sister, Traci Prestwood; brother, Jon Prestwood and special friend, Forrest Hardin, all of Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary Louise Anderson
December 2, 1925 – December 17, 2022
NOCONA – Mary Louise Anderson, 97, died on Dec. 17, 2022.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Anderson was born on Dec. 2, 1925 in Pocahontas, AR to Roy and Erna Glasco. She married Robert T. “Andy” Anderson on Dec. 9, 1944. Together they lived the majority of their married life in North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Florida. She moved to Carrollton to be with her children in 2017. She was active while living in Sun City Center, FL, where she played golf and performed in their dance group, The Follies.
Anderson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy; daughter, Jane Garibay; sister, Carolyn Duggan and one nephew.
She is survived by her son, Bob, Nocona; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one niece; two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Trending
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS1 month ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
NEWS1 week ago
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
-
COUNTY LIFE3 weeks ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob