Make it a safe Labor Day weekend at the lake

AUSTIN — Summer isn’t giving up without a fight in Texas. With hot temperatures continuing into Labor Day weekend, lakes, rivers and coastal waters offer a welcome place to cool off. As you enjoy them, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds boaters not to leave safety at the ramp.

Texas Game Wardens will be on patrol throughout the holiday weekend as Labor Day typically brings increased boating traffic across the state.

“Before you launch, make sure you have the right safety equipment, boat sober and have a plan for the day,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, TPWD Law Enforcement Division director. “A life jacket only works if you wear it, and a few smart decisions before you leave the dock can help everyone get home safely.”

In 2025, Texas recorded 178 reportable boating incidents resulting in 50 fatalities and 77 serious injuries. Eighty-four percent of those who died in boating incidents were not wearing a life jacket.

Last Labor Day weekend, game wardens responded to seven boating incidents, two boating-related fatalities and made seven boating while intoxicated (BWI) arrests. During the 2026 Fourth of July holiday weekend, Texas Game Wardens responded to 25 boating incidents and filed 62 BWI charges, the highest number for the holiday weekend since 2019.

Don’t become another boating statistic. Before heading out this Labor Day weekend, Texas Game Wardens encourage boaters to:

Wear a life jacket. Have a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for everyone on board. Children younger than 13 must wear one while the vessel is underway.

Have a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for everyone on board. Children younger than 13 must wear one while the vessel is underway. Avoid alcohol and drugs. Alcohol is a significant contributing factor in boating-related deaths and doesn’t just apply to the operator. While you should never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs (BWI carries penalties similar to driving while intoxicated), we recommend that everyone boat without the booze.

Alcohol is a significant contributing factor in boating-related deaths and doesn’t just apply to the operator. While you should never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs (BWI carries penalties similar to driving while intoxicated), we recommend that everyone boat without the booze. Use the engine cut-off switch. If your boat is equipped with one, use it. It’s the law.

If your boat is equipped with one, use it. It’s the law. Slow down and pay attention. Maintain a proper lookout and use extra caution in crowded areas.

Maintain a proper lookout and use extra caution in crowded areas. Know the rules before you go. Boater education is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, who operates certain vessels on Texas public waters.

Boater education is required for anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, who operates certain vessels on Texas public waters. Watch the weather. Check conditions before launching and continue monitoring them throughout the day. Be prepared to get off the water if conditions become unsafe.

Check conditions before launching and continue monitoring them throughout the day. Be prepared to get off the water if conditions become unsafe. Know your limits. Never exceed your vessel’s capacity.

Never exceed your vessel’s capacity. Have a float plan. Tell someone where you are going, who is with you and when you plan to return.

Personal watercraft operators and passengers must wear life jackets. Operators must use the engine cut-off switch, may not operate between sunset and sunrise and must follow required distance and safe-operation rules.

For more information about boating laws, required safety equipment and boater education, visit TPWD Boating and Water Safety online.