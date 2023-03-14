Oil, gas employment continues to grow in Texas for January

AUSTIN – Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Texas Workforce Commission indicates that upstream oil and gas employment in Texas continues to grow, with the sector adding an additional 1,700 jobs in January.

“Oil and natural gas jobs continue to grow in Texas, a testament to industry’s commitment to producing the irreplaceable products that make modern life possible,” said Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association. “Despite economic headwinds, the oil and natural gas industry remains invested in ensuring that we not only meet our state and nation’s energy needs, but keep Texas an energy leader.”

At 198,100 upstream jobs, compared to the same month in the prior year, January 2023 jobs were up by 24,000–or 13.8%–over January 2022.

Since the COVID-low point in September of 2020, months of increase in upstream oil and gas employment in Texas have outnumbered months of decrease by 25 to 3. Industry has added 41,100 Texas upstream jobs, averaging growth of 1,468 jobs a month. These jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas, with employers in oil and natural gas paying an average salary of approximately $115,000 in 2022.