NEWS
Oil, gas employment continues to grow in Texas for January
AUSTIN – Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Texas Workforce Commission indicates that upstream oil and gas employment in Texas continues to grow, with the sector adding an additional 1,700 jobs in January.
“Oil and natural gas jobs continue to grow in Texas, a testament to industry’s commitment to producing the irreplaceable products that make modern life possible,” said Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association. “Despite economic headwinds, the oil and natural gas industry remains invested in ensuring that we not only meet our state and nation’s energy needs, but keep Texas an energy leader.”
At 198,100 upstream jobs, compared to the same month in the prior year, January 2023 jobs were up by 24,000–or 13.8%–over January 2022.
Since the COVID-low point in September of 2020, months of increase in upstream oil and gas employment in Texas have outnumbered months of decrease by 25 to 3. Industry has added 41,100 Texas upstream jobs, averaging growth of 1,468 jobs a month. These jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas, with employers in oil and natural gas paying an average salary of approximately $115,000 in 2022.
|The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in Texas. The employment shown also includes “Support Activities for Mining,” which is mostly oil and gas-related but also includes some small amount of other types of mining.+++Founded in 1919, TXOGA is the oldest and largest oil and gas trade association in Texas representing every facet of the industry.
NEWS
T-storms spur a gullywasher; lightning damages Bowie water plant, Nocona out of stage two drought plan
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie was inundated with rainfall Thursday night as thunder and lightning filled the skies and dropped anywhere from 3.4 to 4.5 inches of rain across the county.
The rain came fast and furious early in the evening, but never really let up until late in the night. There were reports of hail in the city with some residents sharing photos of small piles of the tiny hail on social media.
Lighting flashed across the skies and rumbling thunder was heard throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunning said Thursday morning there was lightning damage at the water plant knocking out the communications’ radio electronic monitoring between the towers and the plant. There also was a pump burned out in a lift station on U.S. 8.
Read the full story including lake levels in your weekend Bowie News. Lake Amon Carter topped 96.2% full on Friday and Lake Nocona was 80.2%.
Remember to move your clocks ahead when you go to bed Saturday night as we spring forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time.
NEWS
Bowie City Council cancels March 13 meeting
The Bowie City Council has canceled its March 13 meeting and will next meet on March 27.
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE2 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS3 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case