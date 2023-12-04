Live Better
River cruises offer exploration, comfort
(Family Features) Travel for pure enjoyment is on the rise, so this may be your year to plan the ultimate dream vacation.
According to Sports and Leisure Research, 80% of people surveyed believe a vacation does wonders for mental health and travel is a top spending priority in the coming year. The survey indicated travelers want to immerse themselves in unique experiences, including new cultures, foods and people.
For those who delight in exploring entire regions, one downfall can be the burden of packing and unpacking at each new destination. Taking your accommodations with you is a practical alternative for curious travelers.
River voyages, for example, allow travelers to unpack once and visit multiple destinations in one seamless journey, from major European cities to quaint towns and villages. These destination-focused journeys offer experienced travelers the opportunity to explore science, history and cuisine with culturally enriching itineraries on the world’s great waterways.
If an intimate, relaxed journey is your ideal getaway, you may want to consider the revolutionary Viking Longships. These state-of-the-art river ships are engineered with guests’ comfort and exploration in mind.
Sailing Europe’s storied rivers, the award-winning fleet of identical longships showcase innovative engineering, streamlined Scandinavian design and understated elegance. River ships are also small enough – hosting 190 guests – to dock in the heart of popular destinations, making it easy to explore.
The voyages range from 8-23 days with itineraries featuring Europe’s Rhine, Main, Danube, Seine, Rhône, Douro, Moselle, Elbe, Dordogne, Garonne and Gironde Rivers.
Known as travel experiences for “The Thinking Person,” each Viking journey includes a shore excursion in every port and an onboard and onshore enrichment program that provides deep immersion in the destination through performances of music and art, cooking demonstrations, informative port talks and carefully selected guest lecturers. Enjoy shore excursions that provide historical tours and visits to unique haunts where you can experience some of the local culture, regional foods and everyday life.
On a Viking Longship, you can expect to relax in spacious public areas, including wide-open sun decks with ever-changing views. The ships feature spacious staterooms in a variety of categories, including true two-room suites with full-size verandas.
Additional ship highlights include al fresco dining on an indoor-outdoor terrace and onboard amenities including a restaurant, bar, lounge and library. Inclusive fares that cover your port taxes and fees also mean you can enjoy beer, wine and soft drinks with onboard lunch and dinner; specialty coffees, teas; bottled water; ground transfers; and more.
Chart your next adventure at viking.com.
Coral clutter with a mudroom
(Family Features) Often positioned near the primary point of entry, mudrooms are a popular addition to many family homes. These organizational dynamos are the perfect place to catch muddy boots, backpacks, sports equipment and dirty paws before they make it all the way into the main living areas.
Luxurious mudrooms in high-end homes can sometimes boast custom cabinetry, full bathrooms, laundry facilities, showers for pets and direct pantry access.
Regardless of whether your mudroom is an actual room or just a small space near the front door to hang bags and jackets, the organizational basics are the same:
Corral Clutter: One of the most important items in any mudroom is storage for shoes, pet supplies, backpacks, sporting equipment and other items. If built-in storage isn’t in your budget, put up a sturdy shelving unit with a bin or basket for each family member.
Get Hooked: Securely anchor a row of strong hooks along the wall for coats, hats, scarves or other seasonal accessories that may otherwise find themselves dropped on the floor upon arriving home.
Mud Happens: Mudrooms are meant to handle dirt so nix the carpet and lay down tile or hardwood flooring. Pick a stylish rug to catch dirt in its tracks while also adding a design element to the space.
Shoe Space: Place a wooden bench or sturdy coffee table near the door so everyone has a place to sit while removing shoes. Slide a few baskets or bins underneath as an alternate location for storing backpacks and other gear when not in use.
Take Command: Create a family command center by adding a small cabinet or desk with a corkboard above. It makes for a perfect spot to stash keys, charge cell phones, open mail, sort school papers and post the family calendar.
Find more organization tips and tricks at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
Get growing with an urban garden
(Family Features) Urban living and lush gardens aren’t as mutually exclusive as one might assume. In fact, it’s possible to cultivate thriving gardens in even the smallest spaces.
The first step toward creating a successful small garden space is planning. Sketching out your garden area with a clear understanding of the actual dimensions is important. This allows you to allocate adequate growing space for the vegetation you choose and prevent overcrowding.
Part of your planning should also take climate into account. If the sun reaches your garden area, knowing what time the sun typically hits matters. Some plants are poorly equipped to handle the strength of direct afternoon rays.
Other matters to consider are the soil quality and whether it is adequate to nourish vegetation. If not, you may need to excavate and refill your planting areas with nutrient-rich gardening soil. Access to water is also a concern; if you’ll be forced to water by can, avoid choosing plants that would better benefit from a thorough hose soaking.
As you begin planning the actual contents of your garden, don’t hesitate to blend edibles with beauty. Many herbs offer attractive textures and colors that can add variety to a colorful selection of flowering plants. Edible plants such as strawberries offer color from blooms (and later brightly hued fruit), as well as trailing greenery that looks pretty along the edges of potted containers.
If your goal is color, give consideration to the blooming season for your selected plants. Unless you plan to enjoy your garden for just a short season, choose a variety of plants and flowers that bloom throughout your region’s entire growing season.
Especially in the smallest garden spaces, it’s smart to make the most of vertical space. Use a trellis or other structure to encourage vining vegetation to grow upward rather than outward. Hanging baskets or buckets are ideal for inverted growth of plants such as tomatoes or peppers, and shelving or tiered plant stands are handy for creating more plant real estate in smaller garden spaces.
Beautiful gardens need not be limited to those with expansive lawns in rural communities. Though smaller in scale, urban gardens can deliver equal beauty and a surprising volume of edible bounty with proper preparation and design. Find more tips at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Pexels
Enhance your home’s style with stone
(Family Features) One essential step in planning a home renovation is choosing the right materials. Natural and textured walls continue to be trendy choices, and many building pros and homeowners are gravitating toward stone siding to add comfort, character and beauty.
Panelized stone siding offers the look and feel of natural stone and manufactured stone veneer, but in a panelized format that can be installed with screws. With a wide range of exterior and interior applications, panelized stone siding can complement almost any home style. On the exterior, in particular, stone siding can boost curb appeal and provide a multi-textured facade with a solid return on investment.
Although stone veneer, or manufactured stone, is commonly used on home exteriors, indoor applications are gaining popularity as homeowners are increasingly interested in bringing natural elements inside.
Given its design flexibility, ease of installation and affordability, the experts at Westlake Royal Building Products recommend manufactured stone siding as an ideal option for interior and exterior applications like these:
Siding
If you love the look of natural stone but want a more affordable option, panelized stone siding offers an authentic look and simple application with a cutting and installation process similar to traditional siding panels. Some homeowners choose to mix stone with other exterior materials to create a one-of-a-kind appearance. For example, adding manufactured stone siding alongside existing brick or vinyl siding can infuse visual texture, dimension and impact. Complementing colors can provide a more balanced, traditional look while contrasting colors present as modern and bold.
Entryways
Wrapping columns with panelized stone can make your home’s entrance a focal point, adding curb appeal and creating a welcoming effect.
Accent Walls
Panelized stone siding can also be used to elongate the appearance of a wall while bringing texture and contrast into the home. Warmer tones can make the space more inviting and cozier while cooler hues can bring a modern, industrial feel.
Fireplaces
Manufactured stone siding makes it easy to give a fireplace a facelift or make it a focal point, changing the look and feel of a room. Available in a variety of colors, textures and shapes, it can elevate your living room’s style and create a more inviting area.
An affordable option like Versetta Stone panelized stone siding from Westlake Royal Building Products provides the beauty of hand-laid stone with virtually undetectable joints and seams for world-class design featuring timeless colors and textures, natural shapes and hand-crafted details. It’s a practical choice for experienced DIYers since there’s no need for mortar. What’s more, the tongue-and-groove interlocking system can be installed in any weather.
Learn how panelized stone siding can bring your vision to life at VersettaStone.com.
