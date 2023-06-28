COUNTY LIFE
Fireworks shows spread out across several days in the county
With July 4th on a Tuesday fireworks shows and activities to celebrate America’s birthday will be across several days.
There will be two public shows in Montague County.
The Nocona Lions Club marks its 56th year of fireworks at Lake Nocona on July 1. The show will be set up at Weldon Robb Park.
The Lions will accept donations to help defray the costs of fireworks. Contact a local member or check the club’s Facebook page. The show will be at sunset.
The patriotic boat parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 1. The suggested course is north on the west side and circles the lake clockwise ending back at the Weldon Robb. Decorate your boat in red, white and blue, wave flags and have fun.
The Saint Jo July 4th Celebration takes place in Boggess Park on July 4.
Saint Jo will host its popular 4th of July Celebration Tuesday at Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawnchairs and blankets to enjoy a traditional old-fashioned day in the park. Fireworks will be at dusk, but come earlier in the day for basketball, volleyball and horseshoe competitions.
Enjoy free cold watermelon and enjoy concessions of burgers, hot dogs, chips, snow cones and cold drinks. The fire department also accepts donations to offset the expense of the fireworks.
Earlier in the day take part in the 15th Annual Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K in downtown.
Lighthouse Church in Bowie also will have a fireworks show at 7 p.m. on July 2.
Jim Bowie Days wraps up with full weekend of family activities
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It was a spectacular week of western-style festivities during Jim Bowie Days as families came together to enjoy rodeo, cornhole, a parade and of course the pet parade, turtles and frog contests.
The festival concluded Saturday night with the crowning of the 2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss at the rodeo. Emma Dowling, 18 of Paradise, was crowned the new Miss JBD. Carter Scruggs, 10 of Henrietta, was crowned Little Miss. Both young ladies will represent the festival throughout the next year until the 2024 celebration.
Read the full story with all the results from the final weekend of activities in your mid-week Bowie News. Thank you to Nikki Burns Photography for sharing her queen photos. Watch for more photos Wednesday as well as in Saturday’s edition.
Carter Scruggs salutes after she was named 2023 Little Miss Jim Bowie Days during Saturday night’s rodeo. Photo by Nikki Burns Photography.
Correction – In the mid-week Bowie News, the photo byline under the Miss Jim Bowie Days winners said Nikki Brooks Photography, this is incorrect it should have read Nikki Burns Photography. We apologize for this error.
Safety tips during the July 4th holiday
Here are some safety tips when using or enjoying fireworks during this July 4th holiday weekend.
- Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water/hose nearby in case of accidents.
- Designate a safety perimeter. If you have ground-based fireworks like a fountain, spectating from at least 35 feet away is best. For aerial fireworks, you’ll want everyone to move back to a distance of around 150 feet.
- Ditch faulty fireworks. Sometimes fireworks don’t go off, but duds always pose a risk. The important thing to know is that you should never try to relight or approach a failed firework. Let duds sit for 5 -10 minutes before you put them in a bucket of water. This can prevent injury from a delayed explosion and disarm the firework permanently so you can safely dispose of it.
- Supervise children when they are handling sparklers. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet or touching body parts.
- Don’t forget about your pets! Fireworks can be extremely stressful for pets, but there are ways to help reduce their fear and anxiety. Keep your pets indoors. Close the curtains or blinds and turn on the TV or radio to provide some distraction. Treat toys filled with their favorite food (frozen pumpkin puree, peanut butter, and apple sauce are good options) may also help keep their minds busy and distract them from the fireworks.
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
- Never place a part of your body directly over a firework or hold a firework in your hand when lighting. To safely light fireworks, make sure they are secured on the ground away from people and animals and use a stem lighter such as a grill lighter.
- Only light one firework at a time. Lighting multiple fireworks at the same time increases the risk of accidents occurring from the fuse burning faster than designed.
- Avoid alcohol consumption when handling or using fireworks. This should be pretty self-explanatory.
- Consider safe alternatives to fireworks such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string or glow sticks.
In addition to these tips, follow all manufacturer’s guidelines for consumer safety and be sure to consult your state and local laws as private firework usage may be restricted in your area.
Dancing to the Stars funds distributed to event partners
It was a big day for Bowie Rotary Club as the members recently presented donation checks to their partners in Dancing to the Stars this year. A total of $55,935 was raised at the spring event and after expenses nearly $37,000 was dispersed. Rotarians Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw and Janis Crawley stand with members of the North Central Texas College Foundation Board, Debbie Sharp, Linda Fitzner, Beth Hiatt, Nancy Blackmon and Cindy Roller. The funds will go toward scholarships to for county NCTC students.
Bowie Rotarians Randy West, Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw, Janis Crawley, Joseph Delgado, JR Rogers and Kory Hooks presented a check to Nocona Rotarians Amy Nunneley and Suzanne Storey. The Nocona club received $2,500 for their support of the event to be used for Nocona student scholarships or other club projects. The Bowie club will receive the remainder and use it for their various charitable projects and scholarships. (News photos by Barbara Green)
