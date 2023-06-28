Fireworks shows spread out across several days in the county

With July 4th on a Tuesday fireworks shows and activities to celebrate America’s birthday will be across several days.

There will be two public shows in Montague County.

The Nocona Lions Club marks its 56th year of fireworks at Lake Nocona on July 1. The show will be set up at Weldon Robb Park.

The Lions will accept donations to help defray the costs of fireworks. Contact a local member or check the club’s Facebook page. The show will be at sunset.

The patriotic boat parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 1. The suggested course is north on the west side and circles the lake clockwise ending back at the Weldon Robb. Decorate your boat in red, white and blue, wave flags and have fun.

The Saint Jo July 4th Celebration takes place in Boggess Park on July 4.

Saint Jo will host its popular 4th of July Celebration Tuesday at Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawnchairs and blankets to enjoy a traditional old-fashioned day in the park. Fireworks will be at dusk, but come earlier in the day for basketball, volleyball and horseshoe competitions.

Enjoy free cold watermelon and enjoy concessions of burgers, hot dogs, chips, snow cones and cold drinks. The fire department also accepts donations to offset the expense of the fireworks.

Earlier in the day take part in the 15th Annual Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K in downtown.

Lighthouse Church in Bowie also will have a fireworks show at 7 p.m. on July 2.

Read more on these events in your mid-week Bowie News.