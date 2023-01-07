COUNTY LIFE
‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ opens for kid’s theater production on July 8
The Kid’s Theater of the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts will present “Shrek the Musical Jr., in one show at 4 p.m. on July 8.
The production will be at Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road. Tickets are $6 plus a service fee. Buy tickets at bowieallianceforeducationandthearts.com/events-1.
Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in “Shrek The Musical JR.,” based on the Oscar-winning animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Shrek JR. has been called an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
COUNTY LIFE
Yard of the Month wraps up with its final award for summer 2023
Congratulations to Marilyn Rater of 508 Bowie who was selected for The Bowie News June Yard of Month.
The judges said they enjoyed Rater’s use of color throughout her yard where she has focused on large pots of flowers instead of large flowerbeds. There are large coleus plants, salvia, bountiful petunias, hydrangea and wisteria.
Rater said while using pots may cost a bit more in supplies like lots of potting soil, she finds the pots easier to care for than utilizing beds. Her yard is anchored by a large bird bath in its center filled to overflowing with small petunias of all colors.
This will be our final Yard of the Month for this season as Texas summer begins to take its toll on everything in the yard.
Nominees this month included: 301 Robertson, 1821 Beach Road, 380 Theater Road, 1211 Rock, 707 Lee and 1604 North Park.
The judges said it was a tough decision as they narrowed it down to a final winner as many of the yards were well-manicured and reflected care from the owners.
The Bowie News staff thanks the judges for the contest. We look forward to continuing the contest next spring and summer, so keep working on those yards to be ready.
COUNTY LIFE
Amateur cutter wins AQHA reserve world versatility ranch horse title
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Kevin Benton only began participating in cutting horse competitions two years ago joining a sport he has watched and enjoyed all of his life.
With such a short time in the cutting arena, the avid horseman had no idea he would come home with the Reserve Champion Rookie-Amateur division title from the American Quarterhorse World Versatility Ranch Horse Show this past week.
Benton, 65, has served as Montague County Judge since June 2020, and prior to that he was justice of the peace two for one year. He had retired a few years earlier from a 30-year career in law enforcement in various capacities as a deputy, sheriff and district attorney investigator.
When he starts talking about horses it is clear to see he has a love for these animals that goes all the way back to when he got his first horse at the age of nine. He grew up around horses and his father, Floyd, also was an avid horseman helping plant those early seeds.
“I had no idea I would place at the show, it never occurred to me,” laughed Benton.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
The Mind’s Eye to perform scholarship concert
Area band The Mind’s Eye will play for a scholarship concert starting at 5 p.m. on July 8 at the Veranda Inn Events Center to raise funds for scholarships.
All 2024 graduating seniors from Nocona, Bowie, Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Forestburg and Gold-Burg may apply. Tickets are $20 to enjoy an evening of great 1950s, 1960s and 1970s live music.
Purchase tickets at the L.G. Lemons Gallery in Nocona Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You also may call Larry Lemons at 940-366-5782 or Donna Lemons at 940-366-6825.
