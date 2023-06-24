SPORTS
Look back at spring sports 2003
Welcome to a look back column that covers some of the highlights of Bowie High School spring athletics from 30 years ago.
Highlights include the Lady Rabbits basketball team battling Decatur in the playoffs, the girls’ powerlifting program sending its second lifter to the state meet and both the softball and baseball programs making the playoffs after good regular seasons.
The stories were written by Brian Cavallaro.
February 20, 2003, The Bowie News
Headline: Bowie ends season with area loss
Not given a chance in the world of upsetting or even playing with the number 12 ranked team in the state the Bowie Lady rabbits opened some eyes and turned some heads as they narrowly lost to the Decatur Eagles 37-40 in the Area round of the playoffs on Feb. 14.
The game had a strange twist of irony as the Eagles are coached by onetime Bowie great Rene Hanebutt who helped lead the Rabbits to the 1995 3A state championship under Coach Rennie Waldrop. Lady Rabbits Head Coach Diana Weber was an assistant coach on the ’95 team and was Hanebutt’s eighth grade coach.
The Rabbits opened the game sluggish as the pestilent Eagle press allowed the Rabbits just four points in the opening frame, while Decatur notched 11 on the scoreboard.
The Rabbits found a way through the press in the second period adding 11 of their own. The Eagles stayed in stride with Bowie accumulating 12 more before the halftime buzzer sounded to enter the half up 15-23 over the Rabbits.
“Their defensive quickness really hurt us in the first half, especially. We knew they were quick, and we talked about it after Tuesday’s win over Wylie. We even overloaded the floor with six players in practice. The fact of the matter is, you just can’t duplicate quickness. We just turned the ball over too many times they capitalized,” said Weber.
The third period mimicked the first as Bowie was limited to seven points while the Eagles pounded out 10 more to advance their lead to 22-33.
The Rabbits turned the table in the fourth scorching the Lady Eagles defense for 15 points while holding Decatur to seven.
The Rabbits were behind by 15 points at one time in the second half we turned on the boosters in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Mackenzi hit two three pointers in the fourth to start the frenzied rally and it gave Bowie a spark. With just over a minute to play, the score was tied.
“We missed three very important free throws in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over with about 18 seconds left we had to foul to stop the clock and they made their free throws,” said Weber.
Mackenzi Lee led the Rabbits with 15 followed by Ashley Fisher with six and Danielle Reaves and Cassie Winn with five apiece.
“I am very disappointed with the loss, but not with the way this team performed the entire year. They are true competitors and they never gave up, even sometimes when they had every reason to,” Webber added.
March 20, 2003, The Bowie News
Headline: Stine places fifth
Bowie High School senior Meghan Stine came home with the fifth place medal from the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s state meet on March 14.
Stine lifted a total of 685 pounds in the 123 pound weight division. She squatted 275 pounds, benched 120 pounds and deadlifted 290 to amass the total.
Amanda Silvas of Bishop was the winner of the weight class totaling 815 pounds to beat the nearest competitor by 85 pounds.
Saint Jo lifter Carlee Hofbauer repeated as Class A state champ lifting a total of 710 pounds.
To read the final two stories, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Oil Bowl Interviews
Jim Bowie Days 4D barrel racing starts week
The first night of rodeo events at Bowie’s arena on Monday night was for barrel racing enthusiasts.
As a part of Jim Bowie Day’s celebration, the 4D barrel racing always attracts a lot of competition from riders looking to compete at any of the four different divisions.
On Monday night, the competition was 91 riders strong but in the end only four in each division walked away with some prize money.
In the 4D competition, Maddie Ferguson took home first place with a time of 17.234 seconds and won $152. In the 3D division, Cambra Smith finished first with a time of 16.711 seconds and earned $202.
In the 2D crowd, Davie King won the division with a time of 16.204 and won $303. Finally, in the 1D division, it was Alexi McQuarie who had the fastest run of the night with a time of 15.690 seconds and took home $354.
To see top four finishers in each division and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Athletes compete in Oil Bowl
The 86th Oil Bowl all-star games were the last hurrah for 12 recently graduated athletes from Montague County on Friday and Saturday.
Playing with and against some of the best athletes in the Wichita Falls area and getting to put on their old high school jersey or helmet one last time super ceded anything they did during their final competition.
First played was the girl’s basketball game on Friday night at Rider High School. Both Bowie’s Maddie Mandela and Prairie Valley’s Carmen Gomez played for the east team.
Followed that night was the boy’s basketball game which had the most county athletes playing in the game. Both Bowie guards Brody Armstrong and A.J. Whatley played for the west team (the team selecting doesn’t make sense) while Saint Jo forward Brice Durham and Prairie Valley guard Tyler Winkler played for the east team.
On Saturday the all-star volleyball games started in the afternoon.
The first was the small school game which featured three girls from the county playing. Long time district rivals, Prairie Valley’s Karagan Ritchie and Gold-Burg’s Sadie Whitaker played on the west team with girls from state champion Windthorst and Christ Academy.
Saint Jo’s Kayden Skidmore played for the east team headlined by girls from state runner-up Lindsay.
In the football game, from Montague County the east team had Nocona players Arturo Garcia, Bodie Davis and Dayson Elliott playing mostly on the defensive side.
They also were coached by head coach Blake Crutsinger, defensive coordinator Zach Denson and special teams coordinator Payton Betts one last time as well.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
