Safety tips during the July 4th holiday

By BARBARA GREEN

It was a spectacular week of western-style festivities during Jim Bowie Days as families came together to enjoy rodeo, cornhole, a parade and of course the pet parade, turtles and frog contests.

The festival concluded Saturday night with the crowning of the 2023 Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss at the rodeo. Emma Dowling, 18 of Paradise, was crowned the new Miss JBD. Carter Scruggs, 10 of Henrietta, was crowned Little Miss. Both young ladies will represent the festival throughout the next year until the 2024 celebration.

Read the full story with all the results from the final weekend of activities in your mid-week Bowie News. Thank you to Nikki Burns Photography for sharing her queen photos. Watch for more photos Wednesday as well as in Saturday’s edition.

Carter Scruggs salutes after she was named 2023 Little Miss Jim Bowie Days during Saturday night’s rodeo. Photo by Nikki Burns Photography.

Correction – In the mid-week Bowie News, the photo byline under the Miss Jim Bowie Days winners said Nikki Brooks Photography, this is incorrect it should have read Nikki Burns Photography. We apologize for this error.