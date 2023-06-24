Dancing to the Stars funds distributed to event partners

It was a big day for Bowie Rotary Club as the members recently presented donation checks to their partners in Dancing to the Stars this year. A total of $55,935 was raised at the spring event and after expenses nearly $37,000 was dispersed. Rotarians Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw and Janis Crawley stand with members of the North Central Texas College Foundation Board, Debbie Sharp, Linda Fitzner, Beth Hiatt, Nancy Blackmon and Cindy Roller. The funds will go toward scholarships to for county NCTC students.

Bowie Rotarians Randy West, Gaylynn Burris, Brent Shaw, Janis Crawley, Joseph Delgado, JR Rogers and Kory Hooks presented a check to Nocona Rotarians Amy Nunneley and Suzanne Storey. The Nocona club received $2,500 for their support of the event to be used for Nocona student scholarships or other club projects. The Bowie club will receive the remainder and use it for their various charitable projects and scholarships. (News photos by Barbara Green)