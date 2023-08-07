2023-24 budget draft goes before Bowie City Council

The Bowie City Council faces a hefty agenda of business when it meets at 6 p.m. on July 10.

This session opens with a proclamation for a Texas Treasures Business Award honoring a local firm. A public hearing for the 2022 annual drinking water quality consumer confidence report follows.

An executive session is slated early in the meeting for deliberation regarding an economic development negotiation with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the 4B Sales Tax Corporation. Any action would be back in public session.

City Manager Bert Cunningham is expected to present the 2023-24 budget draft per the city ordinance.

A public hearing also will be set for the proposed budget. The council will schedule a budget workshop.

An ordinance calling the November election and the second reading of the updated mobile food vendors ordinance is scheduled.

In his city manager’s report Cunningham will provide an update on the Old Bowie Lake dam, the Community Development Block Grant, Waste Connections, a loan for the Nelson Street repair project and the RAISE grant.