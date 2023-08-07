Commissioners to meet Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on July 10 where they will consider implementing a burn ban.

As North Texas has been covered with a heat wave the past two weeks with only sprinkles of rain here and there, firefighters have spent lots of time heading out to grass fires, especially during the July 4th holiday. Dry conditions and high humidity are volatile factors for wildfire.

The court faces a brief agenda of business. Topics include: Paying $3,200 from the federal COVID funds for the painting of eight rooms in the district attorney’s office; resolution reappointing Dennis Wilde to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation; interlocal agreement with the Regional Public Defender’s Office Local Government Corporation for capital cases; consider signage on the courthouse and annex for handicap accessibility and compliance for service animals and a budget workshop.