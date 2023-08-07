Gold-Burg superintendent resigns, new principal, AD hired

Gold-Burg Independent School District is experiencing a major shake-up as its superintendent and principal have both resigned, and an interim superintendent hired during the search for a new leader.

Principal Chad Tallon resigned and is taking a principal position with Midway ISD.

Superintendent Kim Williams’ resignation was accepted by the board on June 20 and the district engaged the Region 9 Education Service Center to assist with the superintendent search.

Both Williams and Tallon have been in their positions since mid-2020. Prior to being superintendent Williams had served as principal before retiring and later returning to lead the district. It is unclear what prompted Williams’ resignation as The Bowie News calls were directed to Gilstrap.

