Gold-Burg superintendent resigns, new principal, AD hired
Gold-Burg Independent School District is experiencing a major shake-up as its superintendent and principal have both resigned, and an interim superintendent hired during the search for a new leader.
Principal Chad Tallon resigned and is taking a principal position with Midway ISD.
Superintendent Kim Williams’ resignation was accepted by the board on June 20 and the district engaged the Region 9 Education Service Center to assist with the superintendent search.
Both Williams and Tallon have been in their positions since mid-2020. Prior to being superintendent Williams had served as principal before retiring and later returning to lead the district. It is unclear what prompted Williams’ resignation as The Bowie News calls were directed to Gilstrap.
Commissioners to meet Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on July 10 where they will consider implementing a burn ban.
As North Texas has been covered with a heat wave the past two weeks with only sprinkles of rain here and there, firefighters have spent lots of time heading out to grass fires, especially during the July 4th holiday. Dry conditions and high humidity are volatile factors for wildfire.
The court faces a brief agenda of business. Topics include: Paying $3,200 from the federal COVID funds for the painting of eight rooms in the district attorney’s office; resolution reappointing Dennis Wilde to the board of directors of the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation; interlocal agreement with the Regional Public Defender’s Office Local Government Corporation for capital cases; consider signage on the courthouse and annex for handicap accessibility and compliance for service animals and a budget workshop.
2023-24 budget draft goes before Bowie City Council
The Bowie City Council faces a hefty agenda of business when it meets at 6 p.m. on July 10.
This session opens with a proclamation for a Texas Treasures Business Award honoring a local firm. A public hearing for the 2022 annual drinking water quality consumer confidence report follows.
An executive session is slated early in the meeting for deliberation regarding an economic development negotiation with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the 4B Sales Tax Corporation. Any action would be back in public session.
City Manager Bert Cunningham is expected to present the 2023-24 budget draft per the city ordinance.
A public hearing also will be set for the proposed budget. The council will schedule a budget workshop.
An ordinance calling the November election and the second reading of the updated mobile food vendors ordinance is scheduled.
In his city manager’s report Cunningham will provide an update on the Old Bowie Lake dam, the Community Development Block Grant, Waste Connections, a loan for the Nelson Street repair project and the RAISE grant.
Heat wave creating ‘world’s hottest days ever’
Record high temperatures on July 3 set what forecasters and analysts have called the hottest day since record-keeping began, only to have that record smashed the very next day on America’s birthday and July 6 a new record high was hit.
National news reported preliminary data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction and scientists with the Climate Reanalyzer Projects. U.S. News and World Report states the global average temperature hit 17.01 degree Celsius or 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit on July 3. The next day it was 62.92 F.
This global record is preliminary, pending approval from gold-standard climate measurement entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Things have only continued to steam the rest of the week. According to New Scientist, the record for the hottest average global air temperature was broken three times this week, making the past seven days the hottest since instrumental records began in the 1850s.
