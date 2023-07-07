OBITUARIES
Devon Arthur Dickinson
October 25, 2011 – June 30, 2023
SUNSET – Devon Arthur Dickinson, 11, loving son and brother, passed away on June 30, 2023 in Fort Worth.
Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on July 7 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Lee Brewer as the officiant. Burial followed at the Dickinson Family Cemetery in Sunset.
Devon was born Oct. 25, 2011 in Fort Worth to Dustin and Debra (Cage) Dickinson. He was an avid reader, adventurer and football player. Devon loved camping, hiking, beach trips, aviation, fishing and a good dad joke. He approached daily life with a fantastic attitude and impeccable effort.
Devon loved and followed Jesus and lived his life in a way that shined the light of our Heavenly Father while setting an example of love and grace for each of us. Devon was best known for his kindness, humor and infectious smile.
Devon is survived by his parents, Dustin and Debra; his sisters, Harper and Rosalyn; grandparents and great-grandparents, Norma Foster, Dan and Missy Dickinson, Rusty and Carol Cage, Delma Cage, Jeff and Rachel Fleming, Charles Foster, Pat Dickinson and Dan and Dana Dickinson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
José Ronken
July 10, 1934 – June 24, 2023
FORESTBURG – José Ronken, 88, died on June 24, 2023.
She was born on July 10, 1934, in The Netherlands, Holland, to Marie Hellebrekers. On Feb.11, 1957, she married John Gerard Ronken in Holland. They made their way to the United States with $50 in their pockets and started a dairy farm in Wisconsin. They later moved to Forestburg where they built a large cattle ranch.
José was preceded in death by her mother; her husband and two sons, Marcel Ronken and Maurice Ronken.
She is survived by her son, John Ronken, Forestburg; special friends Greg Wiggins, Carrollton and Bryan Loyd, Terral, OK; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Coker Funeral Home in Sanger.
OBITUARIES
Billie M. Davis
August 16, 1941 – July 5, 2023
BOWIE – Billie M. Davis, 81, died on July 5, 2023.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
She was born Aug. 16, 1941 in Henrietta to Davis Ikard and Rosa Ree Engledow. On March 10, 1957 she married Dennis Wayne “Spud” Davis. She owned and operated her own salon for numerous years. She worked 10 years at Bellmire as a med aide and five years at the Bowie Memorial Hospital as a ward clerk. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jessie and Robert Engledow and her husband of 58 years, Wayne Davis.
She is survived by three children, Cindy Workman, Bowie, Steve Davis, Tyler and Mickey Davis, Bowie; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Phelps, Wichita Falls; brother, Jimmy Engledow, Aiken, SC and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Wanda Lue Lindsey Sigman
March 2, 1929 – June 29, 2023
BOWIE – Wanda Lue Lindsey Sigman, 94, passed away June 29, 2023.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on July 3 at the White Family Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Burton as the officiant. Burial followed at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.
Wanda was born March 2, 1929 in Bowie to Oscar Altice and Bessie Velma (Givens) Lindsey. On Oct. 7, 1944, Wanda was united in marriage to Hosey Tipton “H.T.” Sigman.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; three brothers; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Marlene Green, Chico, Faye Wade and Dianne Hollis, both of Bowie and Betty Conner, Ardmore, OK; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Mitchell and husband Tommy, Fort Worth and brother-in-law, George Green.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS6 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS7 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car