José Ronken

SUNSET – Devon Arthur Dickinson, 11, loving son and brother, passed away on June 30, 2023 in Fort Worth.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on July 7 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Lee Brewer as the officiant. Burial followed at the Dickinson Family Cemetery in Sunset.

Devon was born Oct. 25, 2011 in Fort Worth to Dustin and Debra (Cage) Dickinson. He was an avid reader, adventurer and football player. Devon loved camping, hiking, beach trips, aviation, fishing and a good dad joke. He approached daily life with a fantastic attitude and impeccable effort.

Devon loved and followed Jesus and lived his life in a way that shined the light of our Heavenly Father while setting an example of love and grace for each of us. Devon was best known for his kindness, humor and infectious smile.

Devon is survived by his parents, Dustin and Debra; his sisters, Harper and Rosalyn; grandparents and great-grandparents, Norma Foster, Dan and Missy Dickinson, Rusty and Carol Cage, Delma Cage, Jeff and Rachel Fleming, Charles Foster, Pat Dickinson and Dan and Dana Dickinson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

