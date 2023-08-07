Families share their July 4th fun in photos

(Top) Ian Black sits on a tube as he looks at the Lake Nocona fireworks hosted by the Lions last Saturday night. (Photo by Ryann Black)

Thank you to everyone who submitted their July 4th holiday photos to The Bowie News Facebook page. Looks like families were having a great time with fireworks, watermelon and lake fun. See lots more in the Saturday Bowie News and on the Facebook page.

Nocona Lions Club crew at their sponsored fireworks show on July 2. (courtesy photo)

Lighthouse Church fireworks on July 2. (courtesy photo)

Lots of family fun at Lake Nocona last weekend. (Photo by Christie Halbadier)