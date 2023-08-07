COUNTY LIFE
Restored RR baggage cart returned to City of Bowie
The City of Bowie has received a unique piece of community history which is being showcased in front of the city finance department.
City Manager Bert Cunningham was recently contacted by Ray Weyandt of Murphy, TX, about him donating a rebuilt railroad baggage cart to the community. Weyandt was a longtime line driver for United Parcel Service.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Families share their July 4th fun in photos
(Top) Ian Black sits on a tube as he looks at the Lake Nocona fireworks hosted by the Lions last Saturday night. (Photo by Ryann Black)
Thank you to everyone who submitted their July 4th holiday photos to The Bowie News Facebook page. Looks like families were having a great time with fireworks, watermelon and lake fun. See lots more in the Saturday Bowie News and on the Facebook page.
Nocona Lions Club crew at their sponsored fireworks show on July 2. (courtesy photo)
Lighthouse Church fireworks on July 2. (courtesy photo)
Lots of family fun at Lake Nocona last weekend. (Photo by Christie Halbadier)
COUNTY LIFE
Summer reading to show movie Tuesday
This week’s Bowie Library Summer Reading resumes at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. on July 11 with movie day.
The programs are free and open to children through age 12. At the July 19 program youngsters will be making appreciation banners and snacks for the local police and fire department staff. Summer reading wraps up with The Creature Teacher on July 25 as she brings the many unique animals for the children to see.
Moms and kids made lap robes and cards for residents at Advanced Rehab last week during summer reading. They made 91 blankets and 53 cards. (Photos by Barbara Green)
(Top) This mom and little girl work on a card placing stickers.
COUNTY LIFE
Los Diablos Tejanos to visit BEEA meeting
Los Diablos Tejanos will visit Montague County on July 18 as guests of the Bowie Extension Education Club and the public is invited to attend at the meeting room in the county annex in Montague at 2 p.m.
No admission fee, but donations will be accepted to defray travel expenses.
Ray Blade Bassham was first bitten by the re-enactment bug while working as an extra on a movie site. Re-enactment groups often focus on gunfights, but Bassham’s interests lay elsewhere. He formed the group Los Diablos Tejanos (The Devil Texans), based on a love of history and the lore of the infamous Texas Rangers, who earned that nickname because of their fierce fighting ability as they were protecting the frontier.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
