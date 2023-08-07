Heat wave creating ‘world’s hottest days ever’

Record high temperatures on July 3 set what forecasters and analysts have called the hottest day since record-keeping began, only to have that record smashed the very next day on America’s birthday and July 6 a new record high was hit.

National news reported preliminary data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction and scientists with the Climate Reanalyzer Projects. U.S. News and World Report states the global average temperature hit 17.01 degree Celsius or 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit on July 3. The next day it was 62.92 F.

This global record is preliminary, pending approval from gold-standard climate measurement entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Things have only continued to steam the rest of the week. According to New Scientist, the record for the hottest average global air temperature was broken three times this week, making the past seven days the hottest since instrumental records began in the 1850s.

