Healer hired as new athletic director at Gold-Burg

On this Sports Rewind column, it is time to look back 25 years at the fates of the football programs in Montague County that were getting coverage from The Bowie News.

Back then, the paper was covering not just Bowie, but also Nocona at the time as well which was not always the case in the years to follow. Also, Saint Jo was a part of the coverage.

Not just that, but the Panthers were playing 11-man football at the time instead of the six-man football it has played in recent years.

The beginning of the season had a lot of positivity and optimism for all three programs, which was captured by then sports writer Sonny Armstrong. At the end of the season, new sports writer Matt Kelton captured each team’s final games and the outcome for their season.

September 4, 1997, The Bowie News

Headline: ‘Rabbits ready!

The Bowie Jackrabbits have the potential to be the surprise team of class 3A in the state of Texas in 1997… and they know it!

As a matter of fact, they don’t just know it, they feel it.

All the pieces are in place.

They have the talent.

They have the depth.

They have the experience.

They have a coaching staff that not only cares about winning, but also cares about developing character.

Most importantly, though, they have the “want to.”

The scrimmage against class 4A Justin Northwest Texans Friday night was quite an impressive showing which should give the “Rabbits the right stuff they need going into the season opener against Graham this week.

These guys are good.

“We had a great scrimmage against Justin,” Coach Paul Hurst said. “We feel good, and when you feel good about yourself you know you can win.”

BHS came out of the Friday night practice game with a positive attitude that was contagious to the fans that nearly filled both sides of the stands at the stadium.

“We know we can beat Graham,” an exuberant Hurst stated confidently. “We’re where we need to be right now, we’re ready.”

Hurst was particularly proud of his defense which swarmed all over the Texans and showed intimidating pursuit on both the run and pass.

Led by potential all-stater Cody Price, the Jackrabbits frustrated the bigger school all night with determined ferocity.

“The defense swarmed all over them and we were great,” Hurst said. “We believe we can play with anybody.”

Something else the team did Friday that should serve them well this season was pointed out by an official working the contest.

“This is one of the most well-behaved bunch I’ve been around in a long time,” he admired. “They go at it hard, tough and have a good time. Andy they look like they really like their opponents, too. I don’t see too much of that anymore.”

Maybe Hurst said it best when he remarked, “Whether we win or lose, we’re going to do it with class.

“We have the ability to fight it out with anybody, but we’re always going to control ourselves. That’s what sports is supposed to teach us.”

Game time Friday night is 8 p.m. in Graham.

Good luck ‘Rabbits!

Headline: Indians on warpath

The Nocona Indians have shown flashes of brilliance in pre-season scrimmages this year, and the new system installed by Coach Ronnie Wilson and his staff may have come together for the players at just the right time.

Nocona opens against Henrietta Friday night and this could well be the most interesting contest in the area.

Nocona comes in loaded with talent and depth, but is still a little tentative with Wilson’s offensive scheme designed to maximize the Indians’ strengths.

But, with their defense, they should be able to shut down the multi-talents of Henrietta’s speedy, strong backfield.

“We’ve improved week-by-week,” Wilson said. “We’ve made steady progress and I have confidence in these kids. We’re really gelling and I can’t wait to see them show what they can do.”

Friday night’s scrimmage against Archer City was an affair that showed Nocona may just be doing what Wilson said: “gelling.”

One of the most impressive displays was the passing game which saw Indians connecting on the bread-and-butter short tosses as well as drawing the Wildcat defense in tight in order to surprise them with the long plays.

Overall, Nocona showed the balance needed to go far this season.

Before two-a-days Coach Wilson said, “We’re going to the playoffs!”

They probably will.

Headline: Panthers poised to win

“We got after ‘em and we’re gonna get after the rest of ‘em!”

Those are the words of Saint Jo Coach John Jones after last Friday’s scrimmage against the Muenster High School Hornets that saw a solid Panther offensive line open holes for the Saint Jo running game.

“We got a lot out of this last practice game,” Jones said. “We’ve stepped up a lot since two-a-days and we’re really pleased with efforts our kids have given us.”

Jones was particularly complimentary of lineman Charlie Dunn.

“He just did a great job on both sides of the line – offensively and defensively.”

The Panthers open the regular season against S&S Consolidated Friday night and Jones is aware of the Rams’ potential.

“They’re a good, solid ball club,” he said. “They can come at you from many directions.”

Jones is very optimistic about the Panthers chances at a playoff berth in ’97.

“Last year we were 4-6. If we come along like we’ve been doing we could go 8-2 or 9-1.”

