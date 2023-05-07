Lee Ann Farris named new BISD assistant superintendent

Lee Ann Farris was named the new assistant superintendent Bowie Independent School District following a called board of trustees meeting at 7 a.m. Monday.

Farris has been working as director of curriculum and instruction since August 2021 and prior to that returned to her home district in August 2019 as intermediate principal.

The vacancy opened up a little more than two weeks ago when Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker announced her plans to retire at the end of 2023. Walker has been working in something of a part-time basis in the last year taking time for family health concerns. She will transition into handling all grants, something she has done the last two years coordinating the massive federal COVID grants.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said they received six to eight applicants and conducted interviews last week deciding Farris was the “best fit.”

