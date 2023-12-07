July Jam returns for a musical evening on July 29

The 21st annual July Jam returns on July 29 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall where guests are invited to enjoy a “Chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” with amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a fried chicken meal.

Tickets are just $12 with the event starting at 6 p.m. The funds raised help provide awards for the championship fiddler competition during the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This contest attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 7.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.