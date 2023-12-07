COUNTY LIFE
‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ big hit at weekend show
“Shrek the Musical Jr.,” was a big hit this past weekend as a large cast entertained in the Bowie Alliance for Arts and Education youth musical. Corban Word played the popular ogre as he is surrounded by the cast. (Photos by MK Mills)
A large cast of young people made up the cast of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” The show was directed by April Word.
More entertaining scenes from “Shrek.” (Photos by MK Mills)
Excessive heat advisory, fire warning out today
July Jam returns for a musical evening on July 29
The 21st annual July Jam returns on July 29 to the Bowie Community Center West Hall where guests are invited to enjoy a “Chickin’ pickin’ fiddling fun time” with amazing fiddling tunes and enjoying a fried chicken meal.
Tickets are just $12 with the event starting at 6 p.m. The funds raised help provide awards for the championship fiddler competition during the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival each year. This contest attracts talented musicians from all over to visit downtown Bowie to test their fiddling skills on stage in the Bowie Fire Hall on Oct. 7.
Nocona firefighters stop spread of fire from garage
City of Nocona firefighters responded to a garage fire this past week that followed a loud explosive sound from inside the structure.
Fire Chief Rusty Henley said the fire call came in at 9:45 a.m. on July 4 to the Trayton Waldrip home at 305 Henrietta Street. On arrival, they found a detached garage with light smoke showing.
Upon investigation, it was determined the homeowner had been welding on a bulk storage tank used to transport gasoline sitting on the flatbed of a truck. Henley said the vapors ignited causing the tank to expand and rupture. The fire spread to the structure as the homeowner used a garden hose to control the fire.
Henley said 17 firefighters and one truck from the Nocona Fire Department responded. There were no injuries and the total estimated loss is $30,000.
