‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ big hit at weekend show

“Shrek the Musical Jr.,” was a big hit this past weekend as a large cast entertained in the Bowie Alliance for Arts and Education youth musical. Corban Word played the popular ogre as he is surrounded by the cast. (Photos by MK Mills)

A large cast of young people made up the cast of “Shrek the Musical Jr.” The show was directed by April Word.

More entertaining scenes from “Shrek.” (Photos by MK Mills)