Nocona firefighters stop spread of fire from garage

City of Nocona firefighters responded to a garage fire this past week that followed a loud explosive sound from inside the structure.

Fire Chief Rusty Henley said the fire call came in at 9:45 a.m. on July 4 to the Trayton Waldrip home at 305 Henrietta Street. On arrival, they found a detached garage with light smoke showing.

Upon investigation, it was determined the homeowner had been welding on a bulk storage tank used to transport gasoline sitting on the flatbed of a truck. Henley said the vapors ignited causing the tank to expand and rupture. The fire spread to the structure as the homeowner used a garden hose to control the fire.

Henley said 17 firefighters and one truck from the Nocona Fire Department responded. There were no injuries and the total estimated loss is $30,000.