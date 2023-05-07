COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Library going on safari for summer reading
Youngsters are invited on an “Animal Safari” during the July Nocona Public Library Summer Reading program.
Free activities will take place at 10 a.m. on three Wednesdays in July including stories, crafts, games and prizes. July 12 will be “Cat In The Hat” day, followed by Kelly’s wildlife care on July 19 and on July 26 come make a bear.
Stop by the library to pick up your library card and be ready to start reading to earn a chance for prizes. Children of all ages are invited to attend.
COUNTY LIFE
Los Diablos Tejanos to visit BEEA meeting
Los Diablos Tejanos will visit Montague County on July 18 as guests of the Bowie Extension Education Club and the public is invited to attend at the meeting room in the county annex in Montague at 2 p.m.
No admission fee, but donations will be accepted to defray travel expenses.
Ray Blade Bassham was first bitten by the re-enactment bug while working as an extra on a movie site. Re-enactment groups often focus on gunfights, but Bassham’s interests lay elsewhere. He formed the group Los Diablos Tejanos (The Devil Texans), based on a love of history and the lore of the infamous Texas Rangers, who earned that nickname because of their fierce fighting ability as they were protecting the frontier.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Disaster program geared to families planned
The City of Bowie and Texas Office of Emergency Management will host “When Disaster Strikes: Prepare, Act, Survive” on July 21-22 at the Bowie Public Library.
Bowie Emergency Management Coordinator Kirk Higgins said this free training is designed for individuals, families and community groups. It is open to those age 14 and up. There is a minimum number of participants for a class to make, so those interested should register as soon as possible.
The class will be 6-10 p.m. on July 21 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 22. The presenter will be from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
July 4th fun at Lake Nocona
Folks were enjoying the patriotic boat parade prior to the fireworks at Lake Nocona Saturday presented by the Nocona Lions. (Photos by Brendan Dunn)
The Christie Halbadier family had some pre-show festivities before the fireworks at Lake Nocona Saturday night as they lit sparklers. (Courtesy photo)
