Los Diablos Tejanos to visit BEEA meeting

Los Diablos Tejanos will visit Montague County on July 18 as guests of the Bowie Extension Education Club and the public is invited to attend at the meeting room in the county annex in Montague at 2 p.m.

No admission fee, but donations will be accepted to defray travel expenses.

Ray Blade Bassham was first bitten by the re-enactment bug while working as an extra on a movie site. Re-enactment groups often focus on gunfights, but Bassham’s interests lay elsewhere. He formed the group Los Diablos Tejanos (The Devil Texans), based on a love of history and the lore of the infamous Texas Rangers, who earned that nickname because of their fierce fighting ability as they were protecting the frontier.

