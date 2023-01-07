The Mind’s Eye to perform scholarship concert

Congratulations to Marilyn Rater of 508 Bowie who was selected for The Bowie News June Yard of Month.

The judges said they enjoyed Rater’s use of color throughout her yard where she has focused on large pots of flowers instead of large flowerbeds. There are large coleus plants, salvia, bountiful petunias, hydrangea and wisteria.

Rater said while using pots may cost a bit more in supplies like lots of potting soil, she finds the pots easier to care for than utilizing beds. Her yard is anchored by a large bird bath in its center filled to overflowing with small petunias of all colors.

This will be our final Yard of the Month for this season as Texas summer begins to take its toll on everything in the yard.

Nominees this month included: 301 Robertson, 1821 Beach Road, 380 Theater Road, 1211 Rock, 707 Lee and 1604 North Park.

The judges said it was a tough decision as they narrowed it down to a final winner as many of the yards were well-manicured and reflected care from the owners.

The Bowie News staff thanks the judges for the contest. We look forward to continuing the contest next spring and summer, so keep working on those yards to be ready.