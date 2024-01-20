County commissioners finally vote to build animal shelter

By BARBARA GREEN

After many years of talking about the need for a county animal shelter, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court voted mid-week to build and operate a shelter to serve all of the county.

County Judge Kevin Benton said he broke his own rule about starting something mid-budget year, but he hopes the state grant funds going to the sheriff’s office will help them get started with an animal control program.

“We know we are in need of an animal control facility in the county. We have been doing some small funding for Saint Jo and Nocona’s shelters, but all of them are staying full. Even when the sheriff picks up animals if necessary there is no where to take them,” said Benton.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting the court gave the sheriff, district attorney and county attorney approval to apply for the grant funds from Senate Bill 22 approved in the recent Legislative session. In his grant budget Sheriff Marshall Thomas has included one new deputy position and a pickup that would serve as animal control.

