NEWS
Phones at city offices go down
PHONES DOWN – Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reports the phone service at the city office, finance office and office phones at the police department are out of service, after the provider had a server go down. CM Bert Cunningham said 911 is still operational. There is no timeframe available when the service will be back up.
Montague County officials also report a new phone system is being installed in various offices in Montague, so service may be out periodically during this process.
NEWS
County commissioners finally vote to build animal shelter
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
After many years of talking about the need for a county animal shelter, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court voted mid-week to build and operate a shelter to serve all of the county.
County Judge Kevin Benton said he broke his own rule about starting something mid-budget year, but he hopes the state grant funds going to the sheriff’s office will help them get started with an animal control program.
“We know we are in need of an animal control facility in the county. We have been doing some small funding for Saint Jo and Nocona’s shelters, but all of them are staying full. Even when the sheriff picks up animals if necessary there is no where to take them,” said Benton.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting the court gave the sheriff, district attorney and county attorney approval to apply for the grant funds from Senate Bill 22 approved in the recent Legislative session. In his grant budget Sheriff Marshall Thomas has included one new deputy position and a pickup that would serve as animal control.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie City Council approves Allsup’s plat request
After voting last week to table approval of a replat for the future Allsup’s store along U.S. Highway 287, the Bowie City Council approved the replat in a called meeting on Jan. 17.
The replat, which received a recommendation for approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission, replats four lots into one totaling 4.94 acres. The Allsup’s truck stop will be located on land at the intersection of State Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 287 frontage South.
The plans call for a 6,277 square foot store that will sell not only regular gas, but provide pumps for larger diesel trucks. The project is estimated to run just under $7 million. The replat request was submitted to the city by Atwell, LLC on behalf of BW Gas and Convenience Retail LLC. Atwell is the engineering/contractor for the Allsup’s store.
Bowie city council member had tabled the replat at the request of George Clay, who has property adjacent to where the new store will be located. He told the council last week he had been unable to start any real discussion with the company about possible mitigation for lighting and sound from the parking lot where large trucks will come into.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Pictured: Dirt work at the back of the Allsup’s store property as they moved loads of dirt from the front to the back of the property. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Commissioners meet Monday
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22 with several property transactions on the agenda.
The order and notice of the 2024 primary party elections will be presented along with an agreement with Government Payments Services and the tax office and multi-payment services. The tax assessor-collector also will ask to issue a refund for $7,625.55 in an overpayment of taxes.
The court will open and consider accepting a sealed bid for the delivery of fuel by the gallon and transport load for one year.
Precinct four will seek to vacate a portion of Jefferson Street and Bow Street for Linda Gabe in Montague. Final plats for The Thirteen Subdivision 130.01 acres in precinct four will be offered, along with a final plat for Red Oak Hills Subdivision 322.99 acres also in precinct four.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS9 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint