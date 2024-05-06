Three-vehicle accident kills BHS teen, father seriously injured

CORRECTION – On today’s page 1A of The Bowie, the photo identified as Bailey McGlothlin is not the teen, but a different member of the team. We apologize for this error and any harm it may have caused.

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

A Bowie High School student was killed and her father seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident south of Bellevue in Clay County on Friday.

Bailey Layne McGlothlin was the 15-year-old daughter of James McGlothlin, Bowie, and Kesha Axtell, Nocona. The teen had just completed a successful freshman year as a Bowie Jackrabbit where she excelled in athletics and other areas.

Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on June 7 at the White Family Funeral Home, with a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. on June 8 in the high school gymnasium.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Walker Stallcup Scholarship fund.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on May 31 .25 miles south of Bellevue on U.S. 287. It was something of a chain reaction accident involving a car and two tractor-trailer semi-trucks.

The Department of Public Safety reports in its preliminary investigation that Donald Anthony Shelton Jr., 47, Houston, driving a 2020 truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 287.

James Clifton McGlothlin, 48, Fort Worth, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. 287 and the DPS states he failed to drive in a single lane. The Malibu struck the back of the truck on the shoulder and spun clockwise in the travel lane, and then struck the trailer of a third vehicle driven by Matthew Gavin Lowe, 45, Decatur, AL. Lowe was driving a 2017 truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The McGlothlin vehicle came to rest across both southbound lanes. His passenger, Bailey, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

James McGlothlin was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries according to the DPS. The truck drivers were uninjured. The Bowie News has been unable to obtain an update on McGlothlin from the DPS.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.