NEWS
Bowie emergency management answers questions on notifications
Prepared by Kirk
Higgins, City of Bowie Emergency Mgt.
After the severe weather in Montague County on May 25, we have heard quite a few comments regarding the outdoor warning sirens in the City of Bowie and emergency notification in general. For everyone that is new to the area, we would like to review the emergency notification resources available.
Outdoor warning sirens
As the name implies, these sirens are designed to notify individuals who are outdoors and within range of the siren of the need to take cover immediately.
Read the full story on emergency notifications in your mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured: Photo from when the new sirens were installed in Bowie.
NEWS
No debris dumping allow in Bowie Business Park
NO DUMPING – Officials with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation which owns the Bowie Business Park said there is a flier going around that indicates storm debris can be dumped at the Bowie Business Park along U.S. 287. This is totally incorrect and any dumping in this park area is illegal.
NEWS
Silver Lakes residents under a boil order
City of Bowie water officials said residents who receive city water are now under a boil order following a problem repair on the water lines.
On Tuesday afternoon residents of the Amon Carter Water Supply District were placed under a boil order following a problematic repair.
NEWS
Three-vehicle accident kills BHS teen, father seriously injured
CORRECTION – On today’s page 1A of The Bowie, the photo identified as Bailey McGlothlin is not the teen, but a different member of the team. We apologize for this error and any harm it may have caused.
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A Bowie High School student was killed and her father seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident south of Bellevue in Clay County on Friday.
Bailey Layne McGlothlin was the 15-year-old daughter of James McGlothlin, Bowie, and Kesha Axtell, Nocona. The teen had just completed a successful freshman year as a Bowie Jackrabbit where she excelled in athletics and other areas.
Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on June 7 at the White Family Funeral Home, with a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. on June 8 in the high school gymnasium.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Walker Stallcup Scholarship fund.
The accident occurred shortly after noon on May 31 .25 miles south of Bellevue on U.S. 287. It was something of a chain reaction accident involving a car and two tractor-trailer semi-trucks.
The Department of Public Safety reports in its preliminary investigation that Donald Anthony Shelton Jr., 47, Houston, driving a 2020 truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of U.S. 287.
James Clifton McGlothlin, 48, Fort Worth, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu south on U.S. 287 and the DPS states he failed to drive in a single lane. The Malibu struck the back of the truck on the shoulder and spun clockwise in the travel lane, and then struck the trailer of a third vehicle driven by Matthew Gavin Lowe, 45, Decatur, AL. Lowe was driving a 2017 truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
The McGlothlin vehicle came to rest across both southbound lanes. His passenger, Bailey, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.
James McGlothlin was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries according to the DPS. The truck drivers were uninjured. The Bowie News has been unable to obtain an update on McGlothlin from the DPS.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS10 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint