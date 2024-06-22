Installation of balistic panels underway in 97th courtroom

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on June 24 to consider a variety of agenda topics.

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District will present it 2024-25 budget proposal. The county is part of the appraisal portion of the operation where costs are shared among all the taxing entities across Montague County.

Sealed bids for base rock #1 and #2, oversize and chip rock will be opened, along with bids for installation of a back-

up generator for the courthouse annex.

The court could approve the 2025 plan year Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits plan renewal.

Two line-item budget adjustments will be offered both in precinct one from the sale of property and refunds. Both will move into gravel.

Precinct one also will seek authority to go into the David Steadham property on Berry Road to correct the drainage issue. Commissioner Roy Darden also will ask for a road use agreement with Fortissimo Storage, LLC for a property in precinct one.

An agreement for sign language interpreting services between the county and Hired Hands Inc., will be considered.

A budget workshop is the final topic as elected and departmental officials are invited to present their budget request for the next fiscal year.