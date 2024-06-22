Connect with us

NEWS

Bowie Council to discuss economic development project and energy factors

Published

3 hours ago

on

Members of the Bowie City Council will discuss the power cost recovery factor of the electric rate, review the appraisal district budget proposal and examine an economic development project for creating new and expanding jobs.
The council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on June 24.
In closed executive session the council will hear about an economic development negotiation related to jobs and infrastructure upgrade requirement. Any action would be taken back in open session.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the power cost recovery factor and his recommendations on a possible increase to help the city recover a portion of the ongoing hikes in the factor. The PCRF is the variable portion of the wholesale power costs and changes as needed based on factors in the wholesale market which can include the cost of natural gas, the fuel that powers most electric generation in the state.
Earlier this year the city manager recommended an .0111 cent increase that would run just under $9 a month for the basic residential customer. For example, the average customer uses 800 kilowatt hours of power each month and with that factor the increase would be $8.88 more a month.

NEWS

Commissioners to meet on June 24

Published

1 hour ago

on

06/22/2024

By

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on June 24 to consider a variety of agenda topics.
The Montague County Tax Appraisal District will present it 2024-25 budget proposal. The county is part of the appraisal portion of the operation where costs are shared among all the taxing entities across Montague County.
Sealed bids for base rock #1 and #2, oversize and chip rock will be opened, along with bids for installation of a back-

up generator for the courthouse annex.
The court could approve the 2025 plan year Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits plan renewal.
Two line-item budget adjustments will be offered both in precinct one from the sale of property and refunds. Both will move into gravel.
Precinct one also will seek authority to go into the David Steadham property on Berry Road to correct the drainage issue. Commissioner Roy Darden also will ask for a road use agreement with Fortissimo Storage, LLC for a property in precinct one.
An agreement for sign language interpreting services between the county and Hired Hands Inc., will be considered.
A budget workshop is the final topic as elected and departmental officials are invited to present their budget request for the next fiscal year.

NEWS

Installation of balistic panels underway in 97th courtroom

Published

3 hours ago

on

06/22/2024

By

(Right) Trish Byars, 97th district judge, talks with the installers of ballistic shields as they began work in the courtroom this week. These panels are being installed behind the walls on the judge and court reporter’s stands, as well as the short wall that run across the front of the jury section. They are bullet-resistant panels made of kevlar material. (Courtesy photos)

NEWS

BISD extends superintendent’s contract 1 year

Published

3 days ago

on

06/19/2024

By

By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Blake Enlow received a one-year extension on this three-year contract following the annual summative evaluation during the June 13 board meeting.
Trustees usually conduct this review in the summer and do a board goals’ review in January. Enlow met with the board in closed session for about 90 minutes, afterwhich, trustees discussed the topic without him for about 30 minutes.
There was no action on a salary addendum and it will consider that during the budget process for all administrators and staff.
Much of the agenda focused on year-end reports for transportation, food service, custodial, maintenance and technology. The board also got their first look at State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness grades in math, reading and reading-language arts in grades three-eighth, fifth and eighth grade science and eighth grade social studies.

