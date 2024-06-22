Bowie Council to discuss economic development project and energy factors

Members of the Bowie City Council will discuss the power cost recovery factor of the electric rate, review the appraisal district budget proposal and examine an economic development project for creating new and expanding jobs.

The council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on June 24.

In closed executive session the council will hear about an economic development negotiation related to jobs and infrastructure upgrade requirement. Any action would be taken back in open session.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the power cost recovery factor and his recommendations on a possible increase to help the city recover a portion of the ongoing hikes in the factor. The PCRF is the variable portion of the wholesale power costs and changes as needed based on factors in the wholesale market which can include the cost of natural gas, the fuel that powers most electric generation in the state.

Earlier this year the city manager recommended an .0111 cent increase that would run just under $9 a month for the basic residential customer. For example, the average customer uses 800 kilowatt hours of power each month and with that factor the increase would be $8.88 more a month.

See the rest of the story in your weekend Bowie News.