Montague County cities don’t allow fireworks discharge
Fireworks’ sales began Monday in Texas as families get ready for the July 4th holiday, but citizens are reminded all three of the incorporated cities in Montague County do not allow fireworks to be discharged in their city limits.
Those cities with restrictions include Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Firework sales end at midnight July 4.
Those who violate these laws may receive a citations for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $500.
Fireworks may be discharged in the county, but those using them should exercise extreme caution to avoid wildfires or injuries.
While it has been a wet spring, high winds and high temperatures have dried up a lot of the fuel that could be ignited by a wayward spark.
In the Bowie area fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park, but only on July 4-July 6. No discharges after midnight.
Discharge during other times may lead to a ticket from the city police that patrol the park.
Commissioners accept MCTAD budget, take rock bids
By BARBARA GREEN
Montague County Commissioners accepted the 2025 budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District and renewed its health insurance coverage for employees Monday.
Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the district, offered the proposed budget and told all entities in her cover letter the budget proposal is “driven by a focus on cost-containment and reduction in operating expenses where possible.”
The budget includes contract and insurance increases. She also noted in the last two years with the $60,000 increase in the homestead for schools, more of the burden of the appraisal district has shifted to all of the other entities.
“The abundance of growth we continue to see in the county is not showing any indication of slowing down. We continue to maintain five staff members as we have for 36 years. We will continued to serve each of you in a professional manner,” stated Haralson.
Local Brookshire’s drawn into weekend bomb threats across the south
The Bowie Brookshire’s Grocery was evacuated Sunday afternoon after an email bomb threat was received, but police found nothing suspicious during a search of the empty store.
Bowie’s store became one of a series of stores that received threats starting June 19. There have been emailed bomb threats at multiple stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. These bomb threats came on the heels of a mass shooting at a Fordyce, AR grocery store where 11 people were shot and four killed.
A bomb threat arrived through email on June 19 for a Tyler location and a store in Arkadelphia, AR was evacuated last Friday. On Friday additional threats forced the evacuation of two other stores in Tyler. Brookshire’s is headquartered in Tyler.
More threats came over the weekend including three Bossier City stores, grocers in Bullard, Albany, Brownwood, Bridgeport and Bowie, plus multiple stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Bowie Police Captain Kent Stagg said the store manager called the police about the emailed threat at 12:18 p.m. Sunday. The threat indicated a “pressure cooker bomb” had been placed in all Brookshire Grocery Stores across the state.
The store was cleared of customers and employees, then police went inside searching for anything suspicious. The fire department also was contacted and waiting on scene. Police cleared the scene at 12:43 p.m.
Staff said it is unclear if this was an “active threat,” but they wanted to err on the side of caution. Officials with the Dallas FBI field office are investigating and have made contact with the local police.
Heat advisory extended for North Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
12:24 PM CDT Tue Jun 25, 2024
Counties Included: MONTAGUE-Young-Jack-Wise-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell-Comanche-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Lampasas-Coryell
Cities Included: Meridian, Jacksboro, Ranger, De Leon, Eastland, Granbury, Goldthwaite, Dublin, Mineral Wells, Breckenridge, Gorman, Comanche, Bridgeport, Valley Mills, Olney, Glen Rose, Decatur, Oak Trail Shores, Graham, Lampasas, Hamilton, Hico, Gatesville, Copperas Cove, Weatherford, Cisco, NOCONA, Stephenville, Clifton, Briar, and BOWIE
…HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE…A portion of north central Texas.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the
risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
> Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives/neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
> Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
> Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.
