Heat wave continues through the weekend

Fireworks’ sales began Monday in Texas as families get ready for the July 4th holiday, but citizens are reminded all three of the incorporated cities in Montague County do not allow fireworks to be discharged in their city limits.

Those cities with restrictions include Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Firework sales end at midnight July 4.

Those who violate these laws may receive a citations for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $500.

Fireworks may be discharged in the county, but those using them should exercise extreme caution to avoid wildfires or injuries.

While it has been a wet spring, high winds and high temperatures have dried up a lot of the fuel that could be ignited by a wayward spark.

In the Bowie area fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park, but only on July 4-July 6. No discharges after midnight.

Discharge during other times may lead to a ticket from the city police that patrol the park.

