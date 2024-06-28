NEWS
Heat wave continues through the weekend
Heat-related impacts will continue through the weekend into next week with heat indices remaining in the 105-112 range. Low storm chances will be possible in northeast Texas on Sunday, but most will remain dry. Stay hydrated and cool!
Excessive heat advisory extended
|Excessive Heat Warning
|01:13 PM CDT on 06/28/2024
|07:00 PM CDT on 06/29/2024
|* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE…A portion of north central Texas. * WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
|Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
|Montague; Cooke; Grayson; Fannin; Wise; Denton; Collin; Hunt; Parker; Tarrant; Dallas; Rockwall; Kaufman; Hood; Somervell; Johnson; Ellis
Montague County Emergency Management post
Montague County cities don’t allow fireworks discharge
Fireworks’ sales began Monday in Texas as families get ready for the July 4th holiday, but citizens are reminded all three of the incorporated cities in Montague County do not allow fireworks to be discharged in their city limits.
Those cities with restrictions include Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Firework sales end at midnight July 4.
Those who violate these laws may receive a citations for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $500.
Fireworks may be discharged in the county, but those using them should exercise extreme caution to avoid wildfires or injuries.
While it has been a wet spring, high winds and high temperatures have dried up a lot of the fuel that could be ignited by a wayward spark.
In the Bowie area fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park, but only on July 4-July 6. No discharges after midnight.
Discharge during other times may lead to a ticket from the city police that patrol the park.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Commissioners accept MCTAD budget, take rock bids
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners accepted the 2025 budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District and renewed its health insurance coverage for employees Monday.
Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the district, offered the proposed budget and told all entities in her cover letter the budget proposal is “driven by a focus on cost-containment and reduction in operating expenses where possible.”
The budget includes contract and insurance increases. She also noted in the last two years with the $60,000 increase in the homestead for schools, more of the burden of the appraisal district has shifted to all of the other entities.
“The abundance of growth we continue to see in the county is not showing any indication of slowing down. We continue to maintain five staff members as we have for 36 years. We will continued to serve each of you in a professional manner,” stated Haralson.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
