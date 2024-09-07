NEWS
97th District Attorney indicted on theft charge investigated by AG’s office
Casey Hall, 97th district attorney, was arrested on an indictment for theft or property $2,500-$30,000, Tuesday morning.
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said he served the warrant that was for a grand jury indictment based on a Texas Attorney General investigation.
The indictment obtained from the district clerk’s office shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday states on Oct. 4, 2022, Hall “unlawfully appropriated by acquiring or otherwise exercising control over, property, named United States currency of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, from Montague County, Texas, the owner thereof, without the effective consent of the owner, namely by deception and with intent to deprive the owner of the property.”
Bond was listed on the indictment as $5,000 and she was released on bond.
Read more on this story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
MCTAD 2024-25 budgets try to contain costs
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The two proposed 2024-25 budgets for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District and its tax collections are making their way around the government entities that support and use its services, and Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson says these budgets have a focus on “cost-containment” and reduction in operating expenses where possible.
Appraisal budget
On the appraisal side there were significant increases for insurance and mineral contact services. Haralson also noted the last two years with the $60,000 increase in the homestead for schools, more of the burden of the appraisal budget has shifted to all the other entities.
In the appraisal budget there are 14 taxing entities included in the budget.
The MCTAD collects taxes for seven entities: Bowie, Gold-Burg, Montague, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo ISDs, and the Cities of Bowie and Saint Jo.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Summer chlorine burnout to begin on July 26 in City of Bowie
The annual summer chlorine conversion at the City of Bowie Water Treatment Plant will begin on July 26 and run through Aug. 24.
Jerry Sutton, plant supervisor, said customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues with the water during this period as the treatment system changes disinfectant.
The plant uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines. Across a period of time those ingredients build up in the system and it takes a change to straight chlorine across 28 days to clear it out.
At the end of 30 days the water should return to normal. The transition to the new bleach process delayed the burnout.
Sutton added they also are flushing lines as time allows, which also helps give a clearer product.
NEWS
SB22 funding tempers budget requests for jail, sheriff
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioner’s heard their first full presentation of budget requests from the sheriff’s office Monday during a budget workshop.
While the court has left the item budget workshop on the agenda for the last few months, hardly any department head or elected official has stepped to the podium.
The technology director went through her budget proposal last month, and a couple of officials said they don’t plan any changes, but it appears most may be waiting for the certified property values to arrive at the first of August when they know just how tight the budget strings might be pulled.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas went through the primary increases in his budget, however, the sheriff’s office and jail are experiencing an influx of funding through Senate Bill 22 so unlike the norm, his budget review did not center on funding for additional staff or pay hikes.
SB22 created a grant program to provide financial assistance based on population to the sheriff’s office, district attorney and county attorney to ensure professional law enforcement and legal representation of the people’s interests throughout the state. In the sheriff’s office he was able to apply for $350,000 in funds that can be used to provide a minimum salary for the sheriff, deputies and jailers, hiring of additional deputies or staff, purchase vehicles, firearms and safety equipment. Thomas laid out his wage increase proposal for each member of the staff last month.
There will be one new deputy and an animal control officer to work out of the SO funded by the grant, and the new county attorney investigator funded out of that office.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo- K9 officer Ace was retired from his service at the Montague County Sheriff’s office on Monday. His handler Deputy Chase Pelton will take Ace as he retires after six and a half years of service. (Bowie News file photo from an early arrest by the officers)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint