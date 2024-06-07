Bowie City Council to receive budget proposal

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Board members and staff of Nocona General Hospital broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a $6.8 million construction project that will expand the Nocona Clinic and the emergency room area.

This project has been a long time in the works after bids were rejected in June 2023 after they came in far above estimates. Last June three bids were presented ranging from $8,397,777 to $9,574,000, and all were rejected by the board.

This was a big jump from the original estimate of about $5.7 million, which had been pushed closer to $6.8 million with additional soft costs and furniture, fixtures and equipment.

David Hartwell, architect with Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter, Wichita Falls, said there was a lot of construction going on in Wichita Falls at the time, along some hangover from COVID supply delays, which may have influenced those increases.

This project will be done in four phases and financed by the hospital paying cash, avoiding any financing. Hartwell said there will be about 2,800 square feet added to the clinic and emergency room areas.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News