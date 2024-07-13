SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD trustees begin budget work
Bowie school trustees began the arduous task of creating a 2024-25 budget during a lengthy workshop this week.
The board also reviewed some possible changes in the student/employee handbooks and codes of conduct.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said the board spent about two hours in discussion Monday night and began crunching numbers; however, many factors still remain unknown including state funding and local ad valorem tax revenue.
Trustees examined where the district stands for the rest of the fiscal year that ends in August. Finance Director Paula Peterson said the district is catching up on the arrival some state revenues, which she hopes will help offset the expect shortfall. The 2023-24 budget adopted with a half-million deficit, but Enlow said they hope to keep that down as much as possible.

Major BISD departments make their year-end reports
As the Bowie School District launches into its summer projects, several department heads offered their year-end reports to the trustees last Thursday.
Annual reports
Wayne Walker, support services director, told the board the management team for all his departments set a goal to reduce budget expenses this year and so far they are below budget projections as the school year winds down and summer projects kick off.
As of June 6, child nutrition was $235,678.46 below budget; transportation, $217,942.20 below budget and custodial $312,277.44 below budget, for an overall projected amount of $765,898.10 below budget.
“We hope to finish August 2024 under budget to help out the district in recouping some of the adopt deficit budget for 2023-24. We are projecting in the right direction to end the fiscal year,” said Walker.

M3 readies paint party fundraiser
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon Band will host a fundraiser paint party from 6-8 p.m. on June 18 in the high school cafeteria.
Cost is $30 to paint an 11 X 14 pre-traced canvas with $15 of each prepaid ticket going to the boosters. The band boosters will be providing snacks, and all supplies such as paint, brushes and canvas are provided.
Host will be Shannon Adkins of Texas Gals Creative Studio.
Five schools ready graduation ceremonies for this weekend
Five Montague County high schools will conclude their year with graduation ceremonies this week including Bowie, Forestburg, Gold-Burg, Nocona and Saint Jo.
Saint Jo graduates on May 23, Bowie, Nocona and Forestburg on May 24 and Gold-Burg on May 25.
Bowie High School
The Jackrabbits of Bowie will walk the stage at 8 p.m. on May 24 in Jackrabbit Stadium. The senior class selected Coach Aaron Chokas to be the class speaker. He is the boy’s head track coach and a Bowie graduate.
Read the full story and meet the top graduates of the five county high schools graduating this week across Montague County in your mid-week Bowie News.
