BISD board to meet Monday

Bowie school trustees began the arduous task of creating a 2024-25 budget during a lengthy workshop this week.

The board also reviewed some possible changes in the student/employee handbooks and codes of conduct.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said the board spent about two hours in discussion Monday night and began crunching numbers; however, many factors still remain unknown including state funding and local ad valorem tax revenue.

Trustees examined where the district stands for the rest of the fiscal year that ends in August. Finance Director Paula Peterson said the district is catching up on the arrival some state revenues, which she hopes will help offset the expect shortfall. The 2023-24 budget adopted with a half-million deficit, but Enlow said they hope to keep that down as much as possible.

