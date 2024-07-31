SCHOOL NEWS
Get that school supply list checked off
As the first day of school gets ever nearer, let The Bowie News school supply lists help guide your shopping.
See the area school shopping lists on page 2-3B in the mid-week Bowie News.
Don’t forget the Texas sales tax holiday for back to school school is Aug. 8-10
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Back to School Fair welcomes 350 students and their famlies
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD board to meet Monday
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will handle numerous topics to get ready for the new school year when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 22.
The board will receive updates on the student and employee handbooks, plus the code of conduct, which is an action item on the agenda.
A resolution on the declaration for hazardous traffic conditions affecting bus routes for 2024-25 will be offered along with the appraisal calendar and appraisers, waiver for staff development minutes and professional development plan and its requirements per the law for district policy.
The board will call an election for November to fill two trustee spots and approve the Montague, Jack and Clay County Tax Appraisal District’s proposed budgets for 2025.
In the superintendent’s report future meeting dates will be considered for the budget and tax rate plus board training and there will be information on the soccer club.
Administrators and directors will make their monthly reports. An executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel considerations.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD trustees begin budget work
Bowie school trustees began the arduous task of creating a 2024-25 budget during a lengthy workshop this week.
The board also reviewed some possible changes in the student/employee handbooks and codes of conduct.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said the board spent about two hours in discussion Monday night and began crunching numbers; however, many factors still remain unknown including state funding and local ad valorem tax revenue.
Trustees examined where the district stands for the rest of the fiscal year that ends in August. Finance Director Paula Peterson said the district is catching up on the arrival some state revenues, which she hopes will help offset the expect shortfall. The 2023-24 budget adopted with a half-million deficit, but Enlow said they hope to keep that down as much as possible.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
