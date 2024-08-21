BISD board meets on Aug. 21

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will provide an update on enrollment, along with the status of the district’s local revenue level in excess of entitlement for 2024-25 also known as recapture.

He also will provide further details on stadium and gym sound system updates.

Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will report on the Texas Education Agency school accountability ratings being blocked from release by the courts, plus changes in the district medication policies and practices.

Campus administrators will report on the new year, followed by business reports and budget updates.

In action items the student transfer list will be reviewed along with recognition of Texas 4-H as an extracurricular activity.

Several certification waivers and emergency permits will be examined for teaching staff. A Texas Association of School Boards policy update for class ranking will be considered.

An executive session is set for the school safety plan.