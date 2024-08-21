SCHOOL NEWS
BISD board meets on Aug. 21
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Superintendent Blake Enlow will provide an update on enrollment, along with the status of the district’s local revenue level in excess of entitlement for 2024-25 also known as recapture.
He also will provide further details on stadium and gym sound system updates.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will report on the Texas Education Agency school accountability ratings being blocked from release by the courts, plus changes in the district medication policies and practices.
Campus administrators will report on the new year, followed by business reports and budget updates.
In action items the student transfer list will be reviewed along with recognition of Texas 4-H as an extracurricular activity.
Several certification waivers and emergency permits will be examined for teaching staff. A Texas Association of School Boards policy update for class ranking will be considered.
An executive session is set for the school safety plan.
BISD board to meet Monday
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will handle numerous topics to get ready for the new school year when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 22.
The board will receive updates on the student and employee handbooks, plus the code of conduct, which is an action item on the agenda.
A resolution on the declaration for hazardous traffic conditions affecting bus routes for 2024-25 will be offered along with the appraisal calendar and appraisers, waiver for staff development minutes and professional development plan and its requirements per the law for district policy.
The board will call an election for November to fill two trustee spots and approve the Montague, Jack and Clay County Tax Appraisal District’s proposed budgets for 2025.
In the superintendent’s report future meeting dates will be considered for the budget and tax rate plus board training and there will be information on the soccer club.
Administrators and directors will make their monthly reports. An executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel considerations.
