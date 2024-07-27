Hotter’N Hell 100 is next month

Saint Jo will have a new boy’s basketball coach this school year.

Jacob Nocktonick is coming to the district after spending the last two years at Bland as an assistant coach. It is his first head coaching job in basketball.

Nocktonick graduated from Princeton High School in 2015 where he played and loved basektball. He graduated in 2019 from Tarleton State University and despite playing basketball up until he graduated, he did not see coaching in his future. He worked for most of three years after college at a landscape supply company, but something was missing from his life.

“I realized after being out of it for three or four years, something was missing from my life that I really loved,” Nocktonick said. “That was playing the game I love and being around people that really love to be there.”

Nocktonick did not have much experience coaching before then, but through his experience at Bland, he knows he has found his true purpose.

“I missed that passion,” Nocktonick said. “I love it and love the kids I have been working with.”

Nocktonick is especially excited in his role in shaping young men for the future through basketball.

“At the end of the day, people aren’t going to remember me for my records,” Nocktonick said. “I get to touch lives in this role. It’s a lot different than other jobs because I have a lot of kids that look up to me. Even past players from Bland still hit me up, asking for life advice and it’s just different.”

He describes himself as the type of teacher who likes to climb up on his desk and get everyone involved more than just lecture through power point presentations. That extends to his coaching as well.

“I am extremely passionate and enthusiastic,” Nocktonick said. “I want kids to know when the time is to be serious, but know we are going to have fun, bond and become like family. I am not in this for the business. I am in this for the relationships.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.