Bowie updates athlete policy

Some updates were made to the athletic policy for Bowie Independent School District for this upcoming school year.

One of the new rules are athletes losing game time for being put in in school suspension.

In the past athletes had to complete two miles for punishment per day they were in ISS. Now, on top of completing two miles, athletes will suspended games.

The first offense will cause an athlete to be suspended half of a game. A second offense, an athlete will be suspended a full game.

A third offense, an athlete will be suspended three games. A fourth offense, an athlete will be removed from the athletic program for a calendar year. Athletes will be expected to still practice with the team up until a fourth offense.

Athletic director Tyler Price said the increase in consequences for school discipline is on the same track he has for raising the standard of what is expected of Bowie athletes off the field.

“We are just trying to stiffen the consequences and raise the bar and standard on the on-field, on-court product, but also a student athlete’s behavior away from athletics as well,” Price said.

Another change is no longer allowing athletes to have their cell phones out in the locker room. It will act as an extension of the classroom, so normal school rules about cell phone usage will now apply there as well.

Price said there was no incident that sparked this change, but he foresees there could be potential issues in the future.

“We just want to be proactive and get out in front of any potential problems we could have,” Price said. “A locker room is an extension of the classroom and it’s not a place for phones. There are multiple potential reasons why that could be the case.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.