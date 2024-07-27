SPORTS
Bowie updates athlete policy
Some updates were made to the athletic policy for Bowie Independent School District for this upcoming school year.
One of the new rules are athletes losing game time for being put in in school suspension.
In the past athletes had to complete two miles for punishment per day they were in ISS. Now, on top of completing two miles, athletes will suspended games.
The first offense will cause an athlete to be suspended half of a game. A second offense, an athlete will be suspended a full game.
A third offense, an athlete will be suspended three games. A fourth offense, an athlete will be removed from the athletic program for a calendar year. Athletes will be expected to still practice with the team up until a fourth offense.
Athletic director Tyler Price said the increase in consequences for school discipline is on the same track he has for raising the standard of what is expected of Bowie athletes off the field.
“We are just trying to stiffen the consequences and raise the bar and standard on the on-field, on-court product, but also a student athlete’s behavior away from athletics as well,” Price said.
Another change is no longer allowing athletes to have their cell phones out in the locker room. It will act as an extension of the classroom, so normal school rules about cell phone usage will now apply there as well.
Price said there was no incident that sparked this change, but he foresees there could be potential issues in the future.
“We just want to be proactive and get out in front of any potential problems we could have,” Price said. “A locker room is an extension of the classroom and it’s not a place for phones. There are multiple potential reasons why that could be the case.”
SPORTS
HS bass club meets next week
The Red River High School Bass Club is meeting on Aug. 4 to talk about the upcoming season.
It is that time of year to meet and make plans for the upcoming high school bass fishing season with Texas High School Bass Association. This organization has more than 1,500 teams fish in it annually and the Red River club competes in the Metroplex division.
Tournaments will start in September and go through May each year. This year the Metroplex division will fish the following lakes: Ray Roberts, Texoma, Lewisville, Eagle Mountain, Richland Chambers.
If potential members are interested in joining the club, they will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Tommy Fenoglio’s in Montague. You will be able to ask questions, eat some pizza and fish at his lake.
What do you need to do? Call the AgriLife office and let them know you will be there at 940-894-2831 or email [email protected].
SPORTS
Hotter’N Hell 100 is next month
The Hotter’N Hell Hundred bike event kicks off in less than a month in Wichita Falls.
The four-day cycling spectacle is set for Aug. 22-25.
The first Hotter’N Hell was back in 1982, when looking for a fun way to celebrate Wichita Falls’ Centennial year.
The name comes from the 100 mile endurance race along with temperatures that can reach 100 degrees.
At the front of the pack will be the pace group, sponsored and coordinated by the Midwestern State University Cycling Team.
It will be capped at 85 riders, with 15 current or former MSU team members pacing the group to make it a five-hour ride through 100 miles. It will be supported by moto escorts.
For those who are not able to bike 100 miles, there are routes for 10 kilometers, 25 miles, 50 miles and 100 kilometers to sign up for instead.
Apart from the endurance races, there are other biking events.
There is the Wee-Chi-Tah mountain bike races and trail runs. The race will 12 miles and feature a trail with many short, steep climbs and screaming descents. It will be limited to 300 riders per category.
There is the Gravel Grind race that will go 60 miles, 42 miles or 27 miles.
Finally, there will be USA Cycling Criterium races for licensed riders only for three of the four days.
SPORTS
Saint Jo hires new boy’s basketball coach
Saint Jo will have a new boy’s basketball coach this school year.
Jacob Nocktonick is coming to the district after spending the last two years at Bland as an assistant coach. It is his first head coaching job in basketball.
Nocktonick graduated from Princeton High School in 2015 where he played and loved basektball. He graduated in 2019 from Tarleton State University and despite playing basketball up until he graduated, he did not see coaching in his future. He worked for most of three years after college at a landscape supply company, but something was missing from his life.
“I realized after being out of it for three or four years, something was missing from my life that I really loved,” Nocktonick said. “That was playing the game I love and being around people that really love to be there.”
Nocktonick did not have much experience coaching before then, but through his experience at Bland, he knows he has found his true purpose.
“I missed that passion,” Nocktonick said. “I love it and love the kids I have been working with.”
Nocktonick is especially excited in his role in shaping young men for the future through basketball.
“At the end of the day, people aren’t going to remember me for my records,” Nocktonick said. “I get to touch lives in this role. It’s a lot different than other jobs because I have a lot of kids that look up to me. Even past players from Bland still hit me up, asking for life advice and it’s just different.”
He describes himself as the type of teacher who likes to climb up on his desk and get everyone involved more than just lecture through power point presentations. That extends to his coaching as well.
“I am extremely passionate and enthusiastic,” Nocktonick said. “I want kids to know when the time is to be serious, but know we are going to have fun, bond and become like family. I am not in this for the business. I am in this for the relationships.”
