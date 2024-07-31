Meet the Teacher events scheduled

Area school districts are busy getting ready to start the new year and have scheduled Meet the Teacher events.

The staff of Forestburg Independent School District has set Meet the Teacher for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. The first day of school is Aug. 6.

Gold-Burg ISD will have Meet the Teacher at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 with Meet the Bears to follow at 6:30 p.m. First day of school is Aug. 6.

Bowie schools will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 5, just two days before the first day of school on Aug. 7.

Families are invited to visit the elementary and intermediate schools 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the junior and senior high schools. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule, help will be available.

Montague School’s Meet the Teacher is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, also two days before the first day on Aug. 7.

Students can meet the staff, drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the school. Schedules for the fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers. There is a mandatory parent athletic meeting at 5 p.m. in the new gym.

Nocona ISD Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 5, two days before the first day on Aug. 7. Families can visit the elementary 4-5:30 p.m. and middle school 4:30-6 p.m.

Prairie Valley School Meet the Teacher is on Aug. 6, two days before the first day on Aug. 8. The traditional pep rally and welcome for the Bulldogs will be 5:30-6 p.m. in the gym with visits to the classrooms from 6-7 p.m.

Saint Jo’s Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 8 with the lower grades 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. for junior and senior high students. Schedule distribution also will take place for the secondary level. First day of school is Aug. 14.

Bellevue School students will have Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. First day of school is Aug. 15.