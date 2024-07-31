COUNTY LIFE
Meet the Teacher events scheduled
Area school districts are busy getting ready to start the new year and have scheduled Meet the Teacher events.
The staff of Forestburg Independent School District has set Meet the Teacher for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. The first day of school is Aug. 6.
Gold-Burg ISD will have Meet the Teacher at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 with Meet the Bears to follow at 6:30 p.m. First day of school is Aug. 6.
Bowie schools will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 5, just two days before the first day of school on Aug. 7.
Families are invited to visit the elementary and intermediate schools 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the junior and senior high schools. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule, help will be available.
Montague School’s Meet the Teacher is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, also two days before the first day on Aug. 7.
Students can meet the staff, drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the school. Schedules for the fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers. There is a mandatory parent athletic meeting at 5 p.m. in the new gym.
Nocona ISD Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 5, two days before the first day on Aug. 7. Families can visit the elementary 4-5:30 p.m. and middle school 4:30-6 p.m.
Prairie Valley School Meet the Teacher is on Aug. 6, two days before the first day on Aug. 8. The traditional pep rally and welcome for the Bulldogs will be 5:30-6 p.m. in the gym with visits to the classrooms from 6-7 p.m.
Saint Jo’s Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 8 with the lower grades 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. for junior and senior high students. Schedule distribution also will take place for the secondary level. First day of school is Aug. 14.
Bellevue School students will have Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. First day of school is Aug. 15.
COUNTY LIFE
City, school election filings open slowly
A little more than one week into the filing period for the Nov. 5 city and school board elections, only a few candidates have turned in their application.
Filing began July 22 and will continue through Aug. 19. All three incorporated cities in the county will have elections, along with all the school districts.
See the full list of who is up for election and who has filed in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Rotary readies blood drive
Members of the Bowie Rotary Club will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. on Aug. 8. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be at 705 E. Greenwood.
Visit the Carter BloodCare – Donor Portal https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/149578 to set up a donation time.
COUNTY LIFE
Mighty Marching Maroon Band gets uniforms fitted
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS12 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint