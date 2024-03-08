Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Forestburg Watermelon Festival adds new event

Published

2 hours ago

on

Join the Forestburg community for a fun evening as residents kick off the 44th Annual Watermelon Festival a bit earlier with a Quilt Show and Pie, Pickles, Jam/Jelly Contest at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Forestburg Community Center.
Anyone can participate. Come display your favorite homemade quilt, whether it is one you made or one you love. Call Debra Dill at 940-736-4912 by Aug. 6. Bring your favorite pie, pickles, or one pint jam/jelly to enter in the Pie, Pickles, Jam/Jelly Contest by 5:30 p.m.
The watermelon festival officially starts on Aug. 10. Festivities include a parade, a barbecue lunch, homemade ice cream, free watermelon, homemade baked goods and crafts.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

Read the full schedule of events in your weekend Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Mighty Marching Maroon starts rehearsals

Published

2 hours ago

on

08/03/2024

By

Members of the Bowie High School Marching Band took to the gym to start learning marching skills for the upcoming season. They also started music rehearsals in the band hall. (Courtesy photos)

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

New surface going in downtown Nocona

Published

2 hours ago

on

08/03/2024

By

Road contractors began laying down new surface on Clay Street in downtown Nocona this week. (Photo by Larry Lemons)

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Meet the Teacher events scheduled

Published

3 days ago

on

07/31/2024

By

Area school districts are busy getting ready to start the new year and have scheduled Meet the Teacher events.

The staff of Forestburg Independent School District has set Meet the Teacher for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. The first day of school is Aug. 6.
Gold-Burg ISD will have Meet the Teacher at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 with Meet the Bears to follow at 6:30 p.m. First day of school is Aug. 6.
Bowie schools will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 5, just two days before the first day of school on Aug. 7.
Families are invited to visit the elementary and intermediate schools 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the junior and senior high schools. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule, help will be available.
Montague School’s Meet the Teacher is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, also two days before the first day on Aug. 7.
Students can meet the staff, drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the school. Schedules for the fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers. There is a mandatory parent athletic meeting at 5 p.m. in the new gym.
Nocona ISD Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 5, two days before the first day on Aug. 7. Families can visit the elementary 4-5:30 p.m. and middle school 4:30-6 p.m.
Prairie Valley School Meet the Teacher is on Aug. 6, two days before the first day on Aug. 8. The traditional pep rally and welcome for the Bulldogs will be 5:30-6 p.m. in the gym with visits to the classrooms from 6-7 p.m.
Saint Jo’s Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 8 with the lower grades 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. for junior and senior high students. Schedule distribution also will take place for the secondary level. First day of school is Aug. 14.
Bellevue School students will have Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. First day of school is Aug. 15.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending