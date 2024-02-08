July 11, 1941 – July 9, 2024

QUANNAH – Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr., 82, died July 9, 2024 in Wichita hospice facility.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Goodlett Reformed Baptist Church. Burial will be in Crosbyton Cemetery on Aug. 11. A visitation will be after the burial from 2:30 to 4 p m. at the Senior Citizen Center in Crosbyton.

He was born July 11, 1941 in Quanah to the late Lois and Esta Lee Gorley Edwards. The family moved from Quanah to Cone in his early teenage years. He attended school in Rails, where he and two brothers played on the football team. Team players and fans gave him the nickname “Dynamo Edwards.” Throughout his high school years he was awarded first team offense and defense in District 4A and was voted twice as All State Tackle. During his sophomore year in 1957, his team, the Ralls Jackrabbits, won district for the first time since 1924. Edwards played in the Greenbelt Bowl in 1960. He also won state in shot-put.

He graduated from Ralls High School and attended college on a football scholarship. He had 21 offers from colleges for him to play football. He chose West Texas State College in Canyon. During his second year of college he had a back injury while working at the potato shed, ending his football career and dreams of playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a mechanic most of his adult life working on cars, tractors and lawnmowers. He retired from Trumph Seed in Ralls and was a member of several organizations including the Lions Club.

He married Bonnie Dell Mason on Nov. 24, 1960 and the couple were married 55 years. He then married Caroline Ritchie Robinson on July 28, 2018, moving back to his birth town.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Norma Lee and Glenda; two brothers, Garland and Charles; one step-son and his first wife, Bonnie.

Survivors include his wife, Caroline; daughter, Judy, Lubbock; son, Billy, Jr., Bowie; two step-daughters; one step-son; one bonus daughter; two brothers, Marvin and Dee of Paris; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to one of the following: Goodlett Reformed Baptist Churchof Quannah; Quanah Senior Citizens; Hospice of Wichita Falls; Rathgaber Hospitality House of Wichita Falls; Crosbyton Senior Citizens or Crosbyton Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Falls Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.