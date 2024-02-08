OBITUARIES
Flo Dell Elaine Armstrong
November 28, 1935 – July 29, 2024
NOCONA – Flo Dell Elaine Armstrong, 88, died July 29, 2024 in Nocona.
A celebration of life was at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 at First Baptist Church of Nocona. The family welcomed friends preceding the service at 9:30 a.m. in the FBC sanctuary. Interment followed at Longbranch Cemetery in Nocona. Pastor Dave Woodbury officiated.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1935 to William “Bill” and Katie Roper in Nocona, where she grew up attending both Prairie Valley and Nocona schools. She met her husband Don Armstrong at Nocona High School, and they were married on Nov. 8, 1953. She worked several positions from civil service with the army to a think tank in Washington, DC.
The couple welcomed a daughter on Dec. 8, 1968 while living in Houston, and in 1973 chose to leave the corporate world and return to Nocona. They purchased Painter’s Grocery Store and in 1981 built a large, modern supermarket on Highway 82, Armstrong’s Finer Foods, now Market Place. They operated the business for 32 years. In 1986 the couple welcomed a son into the family, who later joined them in the operation of the business. They retired and sold their business in January 2006.
She was an original member of the Nocona General Hospital auxiliary and a life-long member of the Thursday Literary Club. She and Don worked with stained glass, creating and installing the windows at the First United Methodist Church in Alvord. The couple were actively involved in churches wherever they lived, teaching Sunday School, serving on various committees and participating in the choir.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Don; sister, Loella Clayton and two nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Hamilton; son, David Armstrong; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; one niece and three great-nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to contribute to the Nocona General Hospital Foundation, 100 Park Road, Nocona, TX.
Arrangement entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr.
July 11, 1941 – July 9, 2024
QUANNAH – Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr., 82, died July 9, 2024 in Wichita hospice facility.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Goodlett Reformed Baptist Church. Burial will be in Crosbyton Cemetery on Aug. 11. A visitation will be after the burial from 2:30 to 4 p m. at the Senior Citizen Center in Crosbyton.
He was born July 11, 1941 in Quanah to the late Lois and Esta Lee Gorley Edwards. The family moved from Quanah to Cone in his early teenage years. He attended school in Rails, where he and two brothers played on the football team. Team players and fans gave him the nickname “Dynamo Edwards.” Throughout his high school years he was awarded first team offense and defense in District 4A and was voted twice as All State Tackle. During his sophomore year in 1957, his team, the Ralls Jackrabbits, won district for the first time since 1924. Edwards played in the Greenbelt Bowl in 1960. He also won state in shot-put.
He graduated from Ralls High School and attended college on a football scholarship. He had 21 offers from colleges for him to play football. He chose West Texas State College in Canyon. During his second year of college he had a back injury while working at the potato shed, ending his football career and dreams of playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a mechanic most of his adult life working on cars, tractors and lawnmowers. He retired from Trumph Seed in Ralls and was a member of several organizations including the Lions Club.
He married Bonnie Dell Mason on Nov. 24, 1960 and the couple were married 55 years. He then married Caroline Ritchie Robinson on July 28, 2018, moving back to his birth town.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Norma Lee and Glenda; two brothers, Garland and Charles; one step-son and his first wife, Bonnie.
Survivors include his wife, Caroline; daughter, Judy, Lubbock; son, Billy, Jr., Bowie; two step-daughters; one step-son; one bonus daughter; two brothers, Marvin and Dee of Paris; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to one of the following: Goodlett Reformed Baptist Churchof Quannah; Quanah Senior Citizens; Hospice of Wichita Falls; Rathgaber Hospitality House of Wichita Falls; Crosbyton Senior Citizens or Crosbyton Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Falls Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
OBITUARIES
Nancy Lorene Cable
June 12, 1951 – July 29, 2024
JACKSBORO – Nancy Lorene Cable, 73, died July 29, 2024 in Wichita Falls.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service took place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born June 12, 1951 in Nocona to W.R. Walls and Myrtle Tipton. She married Harold Cable on July 28, 1972. She worked for many years as a house keeping supervisor with the Bowie Nursing Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Corky Beasley and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Cable, Brandy Thomas and Harold Gene Cable Jr.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Kenneth Wayne Howerton
July 18,1959 – July 26, 2024
SUNSET – Kenneth Wayne Howerton, 65, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on July 26, 2024 in Dallas.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on July 30 at the First Baptist Church in Alvord. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Kenneth was born July 18, 1959 in Decatur to A.W. “Bud” and Faye Maxey Howerton of Alvord. He graduated from Alvord High School in 1977. He married LaMona Lowrance on Sept. 22, 1979. Together they had two daughters, Paige DoByns and Hailey Hachtel both of Sunset. He was a mechanic for the majority of his life. He owned and operated Howerton Auto Repair for 12 years until he was employed by BNSF Railway for 23 years.
Kenneth’s greatest joy was his two granddaughters, Preslea and Kenna Hachtel. They enjoyed driving back roads, fishing, playing ball and feeding cows.
He is preceded in death by his parents, A.W. “Bud” Howerton and Faye Howerton.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, LaMona Howerton; daughters, Paige DoByns and Hailey Hachtel and husband Dustin; granddaughters, Preslea and Kenna Hachtel, all of Sunset; brother, Kevin Howerton and wife Celina, Decatur; father and mother in-law, Louie and Betty Lowrance, Sunset; along with several nieces, great-nieces and nephews and a host of beloved friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS12 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint