Readers share their first day of school photos

Betsy Strickler wants the colors she creates to “sing” and the brighter the better.

While she shares her dyed fabrics through her company The Ringgold Kid Wool Fabric and Patterns, she also takes those colorful strands to create hook rug art. Her rural home is cozy with her artwork from geometric patterns to people, animals and landscapes.

Strickler, 56, and her husband Frank, both retired commercial airline pilots moved to the Ringgold area in 2012 from Decatur. They found themselves moving further away from the Metroplex so they could enjoy being in the country. Frank spends his time working around the property while his wife cultivates her growing business.

Her interest in rug hooking may have been stimulated by her mother who had been a quilter, and after she and her other daughter took an afternoon class on hook rugs they“got into it whole hog.”

“I picked up a hook and started it, but eight years ago I started my business selling fabrics and dying them. My sister also got me interested in dying and I read a lot of books to learn about it. Many dyers are proprietary about their recipe and others publish it all,” explains Strickler.

Betsy Strickler works on a hook rug piece featuring a colorful pet that she hopes to offer for sale benefitting the Rocky Road Animal Refuge. She has done rug hooking for many years, but she has created a unique business offering material she has dyed and hook patterns. (Photo by Barbara Green0