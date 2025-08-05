NEWS
Amon Carter Water Supply Corporation board sets meeting
The board of directors of the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation will meet at 6 p.m. at Carter Lake Baptist Church 4759 FM 1125.
Agenda items include an engineer’s presentation and resolution workshop with Daniel Deweber and Prairie Branch Properties.
NEWS
County preliminary values up 9.1%
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Seeing your preliminary property values has the potential to make you cry, but coupled with rumors about homestead exemptions changed or eliminated has made the arrival even more dramatic.
Last week those preliminary property tax value notices began arriving in mailboxes across Montague County. Some 9,066 statements were sent out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District along with 4,689 oil and gas notices by Pritchard and Abbott.
Overall county values went up 9% based on the preliminary values for 2025.
For many it was shock to open that envelope as values jumped in almost every taxing entity.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Superintendent Enlow leaving Bowie ISD
After six years as superintendent of Bowie Independent School District and a total of 14 years in the district, Superintendent Blake Enlow announced his resignation on May 5, effective May 23.
In an email to district staff, Enlow said “Serving as your superintendent has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding chapters of my professional life…Together, we have faced challenges, celebrated successes and worked tirelessly to provide an excellent education for every student in our care.”
The superintendent continued the decision was not made lightly and stems from personal and professional considerations.
He anticipates the board will meet, possibly next week, to discuss a plan to begin a superintendent search.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Fire starts in transfer station building
Bowie fire and police emergency personnel responded to this structure fire call around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. No details were available at this time on a possible cause, possibly from trash inside the station or inside a vehicle. (News photo by Barbara Green)
