Amon Carter Water Supply Corporation board sets meeting

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Seeing your preliminary property values has the potential to make you cry, but coupled with rumors about homestead exemptions changed or eliminated has made the arrival even more dramatic.

Last week those preliminary property tax value notices began arriving in mailboxes across Montague County. Some 9,066 statements were sent out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District along with 4,689 oil and gas notices by Pritchard and Abbott.

Overall county values went up 9% based on the preliminary values for 2025.

For many it was shock to open that envelope as values jumped in almost every taxing entity.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.